For the first time since March, students return to the classroom

PORTLAND – With face-to-face learning kicking off on Sept. 8 throughout county schools, Gregory-Portland ISD Superintendent Dr. Michelle Cavazos and the entire school staff finally welcomed some students back who had been gone since March.
“It was so awesome to see our kids back,” Cavazos said. “All of our elementary students who chose face-to-face learning came back this week, and we got to visit all the schools and see all the smiles on their faces."
