Funeral homes face changes in the wake of COVID-19

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY – With COVID-19 seemingly easing it’s grip on San Patricio County, its effects will surely be felt for years to come. And one of the industries that has seen this effect firsthand is the funeral home business throughout the county.
Whether it’s limiting funerals to only 10 attendees or grieving families choosing to wait out the virus to celebrate the lives of their loved ones, the one thing that seems clear is that the lives of those dealing with death will forever change.
“It’s hard on the families,” Portland’s Limbaugh Funeral Home owner Ron Limbaugh said. “I’ve had a few funerals already that were limited to 10 people. And so a lot of what I’m seeing is families are just not doing a traditional funeral, they’re opting for cremation.
“I mean why spend $6,000 to $8,000 for a funeral that only 10 people can come to? They’ll just have a service later. And cremation is $2,000, so they’re saving over $5,000 simply because they think why spend the money for something nobody can go to?”
Limbaugh said he expects to take a hit this year from lack of funerals but says because he’s a small mom and pop operation with few employees he thinks should be OK. Actually, speaking with him over the phone last week he was the only one there at the funeral home due to his secretary having a hard time finding a babysitter for her child since all the daycares have closed.
“Yeah, it’s a it’s taken its toll on us,” Limbaugh continued. “But these family members, we’re here for them. We’re here to help them through a difficult time. And with this virus thing, it makes it even tougher for them, and they still want to touch. They want to hug me, they want to shake my hand, and I don’t deny them that.”
He added that afterwards he takes extreme precautions and sanitizes himself and washes his hands well. Limbaugh laughed when he thought about this and how much the world has changed in just a few short months.
Yvonne Cantu Hickel who owns Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton and Aransas Pass has come across different issues when dealing with COVID-19.
“We are not technically part of medical first responders, whether it be EMTs, medical professionals — we’re not part of that team per se. We’re more like last responders,” Hickel said. “But the biggest impact we have seen is that we are not able to get masks and protective gear, and even our mortuary suppliers are out.
“Now consider this. We as a funeral home, when we make a removal of a deceased, we’re going into hospitals, we’re going to fatalities, whether it be an accident scene or something else like a homicide, we’re going into homes. So we’re really exposing ourselves even more so than your medical professionals.”
The big issue here is the fact that when they go into these homes, there are people like family members and friends there. So when the funeral home staff enters houses they are subjected to rooms full of strangers.
“I don’t think they realize that it’s not so much the deceased that is a threat to us because we take the proper precautions covering their faces and all that; it’s the people that are alive around us,” Hickel added. “I think everybody has forgotten that it’s so dangerous for us, but yet we still have to make that removal because somebody has to pick up that deceased.
“So that is my biggest fear right now is that I’m sending all my staff, including me because I still make removals, and no one is willing to recognize the fact that we don’t even have any protective gear. And I can’t get it. My suppliers have been out for several weeks.”
Hickel said that possibly the only good thing about the pandemic is she’s seen a decline in deaths. She said she attributes that to people just staying home, especially when it comes to the elderly.
“The elderly have company,” she continued. “Their caregivers are right there at home, whereas (normally) we live such busy lives we’re never home, which I think contributes to a lot of people being lonely and neglected. And that’s when they pass away.
“That’s just my own theory. But I’ve actually talked to other colleagues around this area, and it’s been the same thing — they haven’t been real busy.”
She added that cremations have also risen due to COVID-19, essentially flip-flopping from the past where she was doing 90 percent funerals and 10 percent cremations.
“I hate to say it’s a sign of of the norm right now, but it is really affecting everybody in so many ways,” Hickel said. “It’s not good for the families, not good for our economy. I’ve kept my entire staff on payroll, but I don’t have any income coming in. So you can only imagine how difficult its been.”
On the far north end of the county in Mathis sits Dobie Funeral Home, owned and operated by Richard Dowell. While he hasn’t had issues with receiving PPE or lack of funerals, he is dealing with heartbroken families who can’t properly grieve.
“It’s a tremendous burden on people that are already experiencing a tremendous burden,” Dowell said. “I mean, we have to enforce these rules because we don’t want to lose our license or get fined. Everything’s on the line, and it’s just it’s just a terrible situation.
“It’s very hard on the families, and to be quite honest, it’s stressful on us.”
Dowell said he understands the rules and will follow them as long as he must, even if it means breaking the news to families that have just lost a loved one. He added that, unlike the funeral homes further south, he hasn’t seen an uptick in cremations; he just suggests that people hold a visitation with 10 people at a time allowed in and then have the memorial service once the restrictions are lifted.
One thing he has seen is the impact the pandemic is having on people and businesses, not just his, throughout the county.
“The other day I was coming back through Portland and actually saw an Enterprise Car Rental location, and there must have been 50 or so cars there,” he added. “That really drives home the depth of the impact this has caused. People aren’t going out; they’re not having accidents, and body shops aren’t getting any business, and I’m sure fuel consumption is way down.
“It’s just a mountain that is unimaginable. I feel fortunate that I provide an essential service, and I have to keep working. I’m blessed.
“I haven’t had to cut back on staff and the people that are here with me have been for a considerable amount of time.
“So we’ll weather this together.”