When someone thinks of a furniture maker, the thought of a man in a rickety old barn, covered in sawdust sanding by hand some rocking chair or maybe even a foot stool often comes to mind.
But when it comes to Herb Lancaster, this couldn’t be further from the truth.
H Lancaster Co. is a massive operation. In his showroom/workshop, shelves reach to the ceiling of an enormous warehouse which was a Lone Star and Schlitz beer distributor in the 1970s – chock full of handmade chairs, stools, counters mostly made from reclaimed wood form all over the world.
And with past and current customers like Dillard’s clothing stores, Tommy Hilfiger, one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Corpus Christi Yacht Club, his legend is only growing.
And it’s all been by word of mouth ... for now.
Lancaster started from humble beginnings.
“In the final years of my college education, after going on scholastic probation at A&M as a marine biology major and had my funding taken away,” he laughed not elaborating on the circumstances that lead to his probation, “I was just, you know, doing woodwork and took it on as a trade.
“Initially I was restoring antiques in the early to mid 80s when I started my business.”
Soon after he was asked by the head of Dilliards Department Stores if he could help upgrade their store fixtures and make them look more upscale.
And it wasn’t long after that he received another phone call, this one from Brochstein’s, the preeminent milling company in Texas, and Lancaster provided the wood carvings for the state capitol building after the tragic fire in the early 80s.
“That was one of my first high profile jobs,” Lancaster said. “They enlisted me after they found me in Dallas peddling my furniture.”
He set up shop in Houston which would become very successful due to a military conflict thousands of miles away.
“My business actually took off because of the Iran Contra days,” Lancaster explained. “There were a lot of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras refugees coming into Houston, and I was struggling to build furniture and one of my friends from our church was sponsoring these refugees and they needed jobs. He asked if I would you like to hire one of them I said absolutely, I could use him as my very first employee.”
He said that one day the refugee was watching him struggle with carving some furniture and in broken English said he had some friends who knew how to do that kind of work.
“The next day he shows up with four of his buddies and they’re all carvers I go, ‘Oh my God, you’re hired!”
“A month ago these guys were literally watching their friends getting murdered and strung up in trees and it was horrible,” Lancaster said. “It was the crucible of communism versus capitalism in Central America and these refugees were a product of that and because they came into my life, I could build a business doing things that I couldn’t do otherwise
“There were not those skill sets in America anymore. We had already started losing those trades and skills, even back in the early 80s.”
Then things began booming. Within four years Lancaster had 100 employees building the furniture he was designing. After 10 years he had two locations with more than 250 employees churning out furniture that was now heading out all over the world.
Life was good.
Lancaster was essentially retired, fishing in Aransas Pass on weekends, doing whatever he wanted and living the good life.
“Then in 2009 it all came crashing down,” Lancaster said, surprisingly laughing.
The recession had hit which was the final straw on top of a changing marketplace that saw the rise of online shopping and Chinese imports being cheaper.
Lancaster then had a family tragedy and was diagnosed with cancer to top it all off.
“I fell on my face,” he added. “I literally went from retired to out of business in 2009. I bought this building (his current location at 260 E. Goodnight Ave. in Aransas Pass) as an investment. I was fishing down in Port Aransas on my big offshore boat retired.
“I went from, life is great to damn, I have nothing. I went from having a lot to having nothing.
“But, you know, it didn’t really bother me. It never got to the point where I was depressed or felt a victim or whatever it was. I just kind of had to rise to the occasion.”
Owning the old beer distributor and some old equipment, he started all over again from the bottom up, and H Lancaster Co. was born.
As he was ramping up production and getting back into upscale production Hurricane Harvey hit. The storm knocked a nearby water tower down on his building sending half a million gallons of water through his new workspace.
“I started getting reports from neighbors that the water tower had fallen on my factory but I thought that they were pulling my leg,” Lancaster said. “I came down here and initially I thought it was a joke and now I’m seeing it and I’m was in shock. It’s just incredible what a half million gallons of water 200 feet in the air does when it falls on a building.”
He found his materials piled to the ceiling in one corner of the warehouse where the water had created a massive wave and carried it there and his equipment was nearly 100 yards away in a nearby field. He said he’s still rebuilding even at this point.
But something else happened.
All of his customer from Port Aransas and Rockport began calling him asking what to do with their furniture they purchased from him. As their neighbors were filling dumpsters with their belongings, his furniture just floated in the water-filled houses and seemed fine.
Because the methods he uses to build his furniture, the pieces were fine. He told them to rinse them off with a water hose and put them back inside. Those pieces still sit in those homes to this day.
His modest furniture showroom is also home to numerous local artists such as Portland’s own Dinah Bowman. She said that Lancaster having art in his location has boosted the local art market because artists sell so many pieces just being located in his space.
An interesting fact about Lancaster is that he trademarked the phrase “Bringing Back Made in America” years ago, before a certain president began using a similar phrase.
“I intend to use that, not to protect it, he said. “I want to share it, I want to network as we brand the company with other like-minded industries around the area to say that we’re bringing back American jobs and building communities by making things.
“I trademarked it not to protect it, I did it so someone wouldn’t tell me I couldn’t use it. I wanted to share it.”
Lancaster has plans to stock the old keg room with supplies that artisans can’t find at local hardware stores. Later on he also plans on moving his showroom to another location and using his enormous space to house other artists who make light fixtures, metal and glass work in order to create a one-stop shop for residents and visitors looking for unique furnishings and art.
“I think as we brand ourselves and expand our presence nationally, the materials themselves will tell stories and people will love to know that furniture’s history, not only from the designer, the manufacturer or the craftsman, but also where the materials came from. The story behind the materials is a major part of the story.
“And it’s not just me, it’s the people I have working with me here that is the brand.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve built here.”
