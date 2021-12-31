During the Portland Chamber of Commerce Holiday with Heroes luncheon last week, the Gregory-Portland Education Foundation and the Del Mar College Foundation received a surprise gift from one of the county’s late, great and most giving residents, Vance Dawson IV.
“Today we are going to present a check to the Gregory-Portland Education Foundation to start scholarships for career technical education students at G-P High School and for two students at the Del Mar College Law Enforcement Training Academy, one for the January Academy and one for their June academy,” Portland Chamber member and Allen Samuels COO and President Bill Denton said. “This will continue each year moving forward and next year we will expand it to include other CTE students in the area and in San Pat county to give them an opportunity to earn one of these scholarships, each one will be $1,000.”
Denton said that administrators at Del Mar said that the $1,000 scholarships will pay for a lot of training officers’ needs and tuition.
This scholarship is the Vance Dawson IV Memorial Scholarship and he said it will grow larger and larger every year as anonymous residents continue to give to the foundation.
Why anonymous? Perhaps it has something to do with Dawson himself.
“As you all know, Vance did a lot of things every single day whether in Portland or Gregory or any other San Pat community, but he did it behind the scenes and he did it without wanting any recognition,” Denton said. “He did it out of the kindness of his heart and he did it to make things better and to make the world a better place.
“We’ve all heard the wonderful stories about him buying lunch for strangers, picking up the tab for different people. He was always doing different things for different people and it was every single day of his life.”
He said a group of people came together, who even he didn’t know, keeping with Vance’s anonymity and below the radar nature.
“We will continue to earn money each year to replenish the seven scholarships and honor Vance’s name and honor his legacy as we move forward in the years ahead.”
Dawson’s son, Bubba, was on hand and overwhelmed with the support the community has shown his father and his family
“This is something that was brought up to me for my dad, in my dad’s name, and I couldn’t have been more blessed and honored,” he said.
He talked about how his father always supported local police departments and first responders and for the procession of V. Dawson’s funeral, he called some local PDs and asked if he could get a couple of units to come out and ride along with him.
To his surprise, more than a 100 patrol cars joined from throughout the area.
“I want to thank all the educators, everybody from the training centers and thank you Chief Cory and thank you sheriff.
“This is something that will always be giving back to our community and we will never stop backing our community.”
