Gregory-Portland Middle School students walked onto a new campus earlier this month for the beginning of the school year.
The $57 million, 215,681 square foot middle school held a ribbon cutting celebration on Aug. 14, with the entire G-P Wildcat family on hand to celebrate.
“I can’t express how thankful I am to the G-P community for their support of Bond 2015, which resulted in our district being able to build the new G-P Middle School for our sixth through eighth grade students,” G-P ISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos said. “I’ve heard so many expressions of gratitude from our teachers and staff, who fully realize how this new learning space will make a real difference for generations of Wildcats.”
She said the new campus is a well-designed building with added safety features, state-of-the-art upgrades, improved technology and – though it seems massive – it was built to serve 1,200 students.
During the ceremony, G-P Middle School students made several presentations, performed, raised the flags and cut the ribbon to welcome everyone to the new school. Cavasos said she is proud to see them take their place as the young leaders they truly are here in the community.
She added that there are still some contractors on site due to the 96 total days of rain days the crew experienced along with the impact COVID-19 had, such as staffing issues and materials being on back order.
“Even in light of some challenges with regard to construction, we were able to keep our promise to the community and open for the first day of school this year – and that is a monumental achievement on the part of our team including administrators, teachers and staff, as well as architects and contractors dedicated to serving our students,” Cavasos continued.
She said some interior polishing is still being performed to fully complete the finishing touches on this project, but it will only be for a short time.
Two additional projects are ongoing at the back of the building as well which were added on after the 2015 bond: a new classroom addition and the new athletics complex at the campus.
Cavazos said she will keep the community informed as those projects continue and looks forward to sharing the news when they are completed.
Cavasos added, “All in all, we are thankful to be able to educate, inspire and empower our students with facilities that are safe, well maintained and designed with them and their needs in mind.”
