When Gregory-Portland High School junior Hayden Hardwick first moved from Midland to Portland six years ago, he was really into baseball and was ready to hit the field in his new school. But playing golf with his dad at Northshore Country Club over the weekends is when he decided to exchange the mitt for the club and he’s been swinging a driver ever since.
But switching sports wasn’t the easiest of transitions.
“I was not good at all,” Hardwick laughed. “I sucked to be honest with you.
“But I started practicing a lot on the weekends. Me and my dad would just go play 18 holes and I would jump out of the car, hit, go pick up my ball and just keep doing it again and again trying to keep pace and not slow down the golf course.
“It’s just you out there. You don’t have to rely on your second baseman to get the grounder, it’s all me out there. I have one person to worry about instead of nine.”
When he went into eighth grade he decided he wanted to join the G-PISD golf team and began practicing with the high schoolers at the country club with coach Fred Flores, who mentored the young linkster into the player he is today.
His father Heath said, “Hayden has loved sports ever since he was little. When it came to golf, he was never told to go practice, he was always self-motivated and would get to the golf course early and stay late.
“There have been several times that he would stay so late on the putting green at night he would use his cell phone as a flashlight to keep practicing.”
Over the course of eight tournaments, the golf team had six first-place finishes, one second-place finish and took fifth at regionals, missing state by five strokes. Hayden took second, earning him a spot at the state tournament, the first time a G-P golfer made it that far since 1990. The tournament is being held in Georgetown May 9-10.
Hardwick will be joined by his team on May 9, which is a practice day where they will all be able to play the course – the first time for them all – and then get to experience what it’s like making it to state over the course of those two days.
He said the whole thing is bittersweet because he wanted his entire team to make it to state but is glad they will still join him at the massive tournament.
“I’m really looking forward to the experience,” Hardwick said. “Hopefully next year we can bring the whole team there to compete but just being there for the tournament will allow them to know what to look forward to come next year.”
With one year left of high school, Hardwick already has his sights set on his future in golf and said it’s the support of his family that has allowed him to get this far.
“My parents have been very, very supportive, that’s for sure,” he said. “Allowing me to stay out here as long as I want and then come home late is very helpful.”
His father added, “Our entire family and all our friends are so happy for him and to see all his hard work and practice has paid off.”
Hardwick is currently looking for a school with a good golf program he can join and plans on playing throughout college.
So does he have any aspirations of going pro?
“Well, you know, that’s the plan,” he said.
