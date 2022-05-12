Gregory-Portland ISD school board President Victor Hernandez was set to begin his 12th year with the board of trustees in May, but last week submitted his resignation instead.
Hernandez recently returned to education as the head cross country and girls track coach for Sinton ISD and welcomed his fourth grandchild. G-PISD has been bustling as of late and the time commitments required were proving difficult to maintain.
“I went back to coaching and teaching, and if you know anything about coaching it’s a long endeavor involving lots of hours,” Hernandez said. “Coaching is a 12-hour minimum day, that’s just the way it is. That’s not including the teaching part.
“I really wanted to focus on my job, my kids and my family, that’s why I made this decision.”
He said when he joined the G-PISD school board he was told that it would be really easy, just meet once a month and get a packet to study over the weekend.
“I don’t think there’s ever been one month where we just met just one time,” he laughed. “Having passed a bond and with all the needs and direction that the district is going, we meet often.”
He said he loved being so busy with the school board and helping usher in all the new projects and growth that are kicking off at G-P, but said it’s a lot more commitment than most people realize.
G-PISD school board Vice President Carrie Gregory said, “You don’t know until you become a school board member just how much time and effort is required to help lead the district.
“We spend many nights throughout each month together, some weekends and weeks at conferences, trainings and meetings. We spend time away from our own families and friends to commit to giving back to our schools, and he’s done that for 11 years now.
“He’s done a marvelous job, and has certainly earned the chance to have that personal time back. We are thankful for his hard work, and wish him all the best.”
Superintendent Michelle Cavazos echoed the same, sharing her gratitude for Hernandez and his work in G-PISD.
“His devotion and service to our district and our students cannot be measured,” she said. “When I was first hired in G-P two years ago, I inherited one of the best school boards and districts in the State of Texas.
“The commitment our Trustees have to our students, teachers, staff, families and community cannot be overstated. They are the kind of team that is united, visionary and focused on doing what is right over what is easy or convenient, and they have been that team under the leadership of President Hernandez.
“I cannot thank him enough and I look forward to continuing to work with him in the community.”
Cavazos also said the team will be reviewing options under current board policy to determine how to proceed with the vacancy following this resignation and a timeline to replace Hernandez will be set by the board very soon.
So what will Hernandez miss most about leaving the school board?
“There’s a lot,” he said. “One thing I will definitely miss is the camaraderie I have with the board members.
“We come from very different backgrounds, and different circles but when you come together, and work together like we do, that’s a really great feeling. It’s a great feeling to come together with people who don’t always see things the way that you do, but we have the same objectives.
“It just always works out in the end. It was a special group to be a part of. We really did have a special bond.”
Hernandez was first elected to the G-PISD board of trustees on May 14, 2011. He was re-elected May 4, 2019 and his term was set to expire in May 2023.
Now that he has moved on from more than a decade of service he seems ready to tackle other priorities but said he will still support G-PISD any way he can.
“I think the district is in great hands, Hernandez added. “They have a great vision and I really feel like they understand the needs of the community and of the kids and they’re going to make things happen.
“Residents should believe and trust in the people they’ve elected. I’ve worked with them and they’re very highly capable people.
“I think the district is in great hands.”
