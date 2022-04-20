Gregory-Portland ISD broke ground on its new Early Childhood Development Center this past Friday, with Superintendent Michelle Cavazos and the G-PISD board of trustees joined by all of the district’s pre-K and kindergarten students taking part in the ceremony.
The new school was made possible by the 2020 bond package that is changing G-PISD and the landscape of learning throughout the district.
“I’ve been serving on the school board for more than a decade, and I’ve had the opportunity to attend many events,” G-PISD board of trustees President Victor Hernandez said. “Today however, this day and this moment is very different for me and my fellow trustees.
“Those of you who know you know my background are aware that my career is in education. I’ve been a school teacher and a school administrator, but because of that experience and also the experience I share with our other board members serving G-PISD, I’m keenly aware of the need for strong, effective and impactful early education.
“I’m so incredibly proud to stand with you at this moment in our history. I know how vastly important it is for our children to start strong. It was an exceptional foundation in pre-K and kindergarten. I know as an educator it makes all the difference in the world when they receive the best education from the earliest age. With your approval of bond 2020 you voted to give our students exactly that. The very best.
“I cannot thank you enough or be more proud of this community.”
Superintendent Cavazos said that when she was hired to take over, the bond 2020 project list had already been finalized and she inherited a list of amazing projects. One of them was for a $37 million pre-K and kindergarten school.
“However, in discussions with our board of trustees, and understanding the need and desire to elevate learning in the best possible way for G-PISD learners as your new superintendent, I propose a new vision for the learning model inside that brand new school,” Cavazos said. “Some of you know that I’ve been an educator and school principal at many schools across the state and at every level, elementary, middle school and high school like President Hernandez and all of your school board members, I also want the very best for our students and I know you do as well.
“So together we found the best and we are bringing it home into G-PISD on this very piece of land.”
She said that while this early childhood center will look like a beautiful school on the outside, the inside will be a completely different learning experience full of exhibit spaces where students will literally walk into new environments and learn through play.
This will also be the first experiential learning school in Texas to include both pre-kindergarten and kindergarten.
Once they had this new vision for the school, the board approved supplementing this project budget with an additional $60 million from their available fund balance. She said the school will also be seeking sponsorships to help offset costs for the exhibit spaces which will be an opportunity for their business partners.
“You’d find very quickly that a student who has experienced something not only has learned the word or learned them faster, they also understand what those words mean in a way that other students do not and could not have ever touched, seen, smelled or experienced the same things,” Cavazos added. “So at this school, we will remove those barriers.
“We will give all students the chance to fully understand through touch, sound, sight, smell and the full immersion of a true learning experience. Here they will not learn primarily from worksheets and charts on the board. Instead, every day they will be immersed in hands-on learning.
“Today we are here to celebrate so much more than the construction of this facility. We celebrate you for making this possible and to celebrate G-P as a school district and a community where we truly educate, inspire and empower our students together.
“That is our vision and it is realized today as we prepare to break ground for an incredible tomorrow here in G-PISD.”
