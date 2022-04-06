Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, a joint venture of ExxonMobil and SABIC, celebrated the startup of its petrochemical facility in Gregory with an elaborate event the likes of which have never been seen in the county before.
Last Wednesday, nearly 300 corporate and county officials along with local leaders filed into the completely unrecognizable Portland Community Center. The large presentation room was complete with wall-sized video screens that played milestones of the facility from start to finish as well as a video of all the people that made the project possible.
It was definitely an event many wouldn’t soon forget.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen myself that big before,” Gulf Coast Growth Ventures President and Site Manager Paul Fritsch joked, watching himself on the massive screens. “We’re so glad to have you here today so that we can properly commemorate the safe and successful startup of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures.
“Over the course of my 31-year career with ExxonMobil, I’ve had the pleasure of working on several projects from Singapore to Texas, to now here in the Coastal Bend. I can say with 100% confidence that Gulf Coast Growth Ventures is a very, very special facility built in a very, very special place.
“We couldn’t have done it without you.”
Congressman Michael Cloud added, “Really I’m just here to say thank you to Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. Thank you to Sabic and thank you to ExxonMobil for the investment made in our community.
“This is an exciting, exciting time.
“Gulf Coast Growth Ventures is already integrated into this community and it’s not just your words that show this, but it’s your actions from coordinating with ExxonMobil to deliver 1,200 gallons of medical grade hand sanitizer to local hospitals, to raising nearly $20,000 for local food pantries and to investing in the new plastics manufacturing facility that will employ 600 employees, the two thirds of those being local residents here in San Pat County, with average salaries of $90,000 a year. That’s something that you should be proud of.”
The new facility will produce materials used in packaging, agricultural film, construction materials, clothing and the operation includes a 1.8 million metric ton per year ethane steam cracker, two polyethylene units capable of producing up to 1.3 million metric tons per year and a monoethylene glycol unit with a capacity of 1.1 million metric tons per year.
Fritsch said that he believes parent companies ExxonMobil and Sabic made the right choice bringing the facility to Gregory because the community and its workforce has been so great.
“Today is about really celebrating, not just that we’re open and we’ve started up, but also bringing the community in and celebrating the support they’ve given us over the last three or four years,” Fritsch said. “We couldn’t have done it without them.
“If you think about what it takes to do something like this, the local community, the county, the state – it just takes everybody helping out, whether that’s helping with the roads and getting things organized so we can bring stuff into the plant, or doing what they do in the school district and educating students to become a part of the workforce.
“All of that is just an amazing part of what we have here in the Coastal Bend.”
