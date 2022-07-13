Gigi’s Pizza owner Adrian Garcia and his wife, Stephanie, are used to the phone ringing with orders for a pizza pie. But when the News of San Patricio was calling, that was different and unexpected.
“Oh wow,” Adrian said when he was told that his pizzeria in Mathis had won best pizza in the Best of San Patricio contest. “I’ve been so busy here trying to give the restaurant a facelift I hadn’t been paying attention.
“But that’s great, it’s very encouraging.”
The pizza joint has been a Mathis staple for the last six years, moving from a small shed when it first started to a spot in the downtown district, 103 E. San Patricio Ave. in downtown Mathis.
Adrian and his father originally opened Texas Pizza back in 2006 but after suffering health issues, his father eventually closed down the pizza place and his son moved to San Antonio to go to school.
He would meet his wife upon his return to Mathis and she suggested that since he still had all the equipment from the previous restaurant they should try their hand at running it themselves.
From the couple’s combined last names, Gomez and Garcia, Gigi’s Pizzeria was born.
Eventually they would purchase an empty building from the Mathis EDC that was simply four walls and a ceiling, then completely renovated it themselves.
“When we first saw it, I didn’t know what we were thinking,” Stephanie said back in 2018. “And then we actually started working in here and I thought, ‘Oh my God, what did we get ourselves into?’”
It took an entire year to renovate the building but they had food fans from all over the area from as far away as Corpus Christi, Orange Grove and Calallen. Before long the new restaurant was a popular spot, not just for pizza, but pastas, sandwiches and more.
“We have kept the same, fresh ingredients since the very beginning, we haven’t changed much,” Adrian said. “We work hard to make good food and I guess hard work pays off.”
The couple said that when the pandemic hit they offered carry-out and delivery only yet their business boomed. So much so that they had to hire four delivery drivers just to keep up with demand.
“It was crazy,” he said. “I guess people didn’t really have much to do but eat,” he laughed.
Stephanie added, “The whole community really came together to support small businesses, it was great. We were really fortunate to have something like that here in Mathis.”
The couple also said that what sets them apart from other pizza restaurants is the fact that they use only fresh, high quality ingredients. They also bake all their own sandwich bread and make the dough themselves.
“And we really try to train our employees to focus on customer service,” Adrian said. “Then of course, the food that we serve and the presentation, the taste. We really emphasize all of that to try to attract more business and basically just try to keep people coming in and keep them coming back.”
Now that Gigi’s Pizzeria is the official best place for pizza – and they know about it – they should be expecting an influx of new and curious customers and they’re ready. But they’re also humbled by the win and appreciate the honor.
“There really isn’t anything else to say but thank you to everyone who voted and we appreciate the business that we’ve had for the past six years,” Adrian said.
“We look forward to continuing to serve everybody that comes through the door.”
