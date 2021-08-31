When Portland’s Green Lake Dam failed on May 19 due to heavy rains, local officials saw it as a sign to finally address the flooding issue that has plagued local residents for dozens of years – especially in Gregory.
Nueces River Authority Executive Director John Byrum II, who is handling the project, said that engineers are making progress getting permits to rebuild the dam.
“The (United States Army Corps of Engineers) decided that we could use the old permit to rebuild the structure, so it could be rebuilt in the same location with the existing permit,” Byrum II said. “But the TCEQ is going to require a new permit to rebuild there so that will slow us up a couple of months.
“However, it shouldn’t really delay the design phase, and we feel that we’re probably bidding this thing in February and going to award it in March.”
He added that the engineers will be addressing the flooding issues by lowering the dam five feet, which keeps it lower than the new culverts being built on the US Highway 181 overpass project currently taking place in Gregory. That will be great news for those living in that area.
“With the lowering of the dam, they’re also going to widen the ditch a little bit coming into Green Lake Dam,” Byrum II continued, “but there will still be the same amount of water in Green Lake for the North Shore Country Club.
“The other good thing is it’s going to remove a lot of houses in that area from the existing floodplain, especially in Gregory. A lot of the houses in Gregory will be removed from the floodplain.”
So who will be paying for all this?
Byrum II said the San Patricio County Drainage District will take out a 0% interest loan from the Texas Water Development Board to cover the cost of rebuilding the dam and have also received a grant that will cover 17% of that.
“The drainage district will be taking a loan – this is not the county,” Byrum II reiterated. “The drainage district is paying for it.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•