For more than half a century, the small South Texas town of Gregory has a remained quiet blink-and-you-might-miss-it town for visitors flying past on the highway heading to Corpus Christi.
It has also been a destination for residents wanting to avoid the bustling of its sister-city less than a mile south in Portland. So once industry came knocking, residents were outspoken about the harm they could bring to their idyllic small town life and what the future of Gregory would look like for the future of their children.
Then came the benefits of having industry as their neighbors and things quickly changed.
Last week Gregory celebrated the opening of their new, $3.2 million, 10,000-square foot municipal complex and fire department.
Gregory City Administrator and Police Chief Tony Cano said at the ceremony, “On behalf of my staff and the city staff, I would like to give a very big welcome and a very big thank you to the representatives from Chiyoda, Kiewit and from Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. Without them this would not be possible.”
The new municipal complex was made possible through $5 million of funding from CKJV, a joint venture consisting of Kiewiet – a construction, mining and engineering company – and Chiyoda – a Japanese engineering company. CKJV is one of the construction contractors for GCGV, which is itself a joint venture of ExxonMobil and SABIC.
The 5,000-square feet buildings were announced in 2019 and broke ground on July 28 of last year at its location at 308 Ayers St., across from Our Children’s Park in Gregory, which has also seen many upgrades due to industry partners.
“We’re very grateful for this facility, a facility that we very much needed,” Gregory Mayor Jeronimo Garcia said. “And we want to thank them again, and let them know that they’ve been a huge help in our community.
“On Facebook – I’m not a fan of it – but every now and then I look at it and every time I see that someone posts ‘Everything Gregory Texas’,” he said with a laugh. “Well, let me tell you ‘Everything Gregory Texas’ starts with our community here.”
Executive Vice President of Kiewit Energy Paul Geldmeier, joined by Chiyoda International Corp. Director Shinji Kusunoki, headed to the podium to say, “We’re very honored to be here to be here to represent CKJV – the Kiewit/Chiyoda joint venture.
“From the very beginning the city of Gregory truly embraced and supported the CKJV team and made us really feel like part of the community. And that sense of belonging made us really proud to not only work here, but live here.
“We carried that pride and gratitude from the community into every inch of construction to build this tremendous 10,000-square foot facility. And as much as we’d like to say that this facility is our legacy it’s not. We certainly had a part of it. GCGV provided the funding for CKJV provided engineering, technical services and construction services, but as soon as we cut this ribbon today, this facility becomes your legacy and now you will own the story.”
He said that the new community center will be a place for the community to gather and make memories for years to come.
“I have to tell you that this afternoon was the first time I walked through the doors,” GCGV President and Site Manager Paul Fritsch said, “Last time I stepped foot on this lot it was a piece of dirt and we were holding shovels. Needless to say I just about fell over when I walked in and saw just how beautiful this place was.
“On behalf of our employees at Gulf Coast Growth Ventures I’m excited to be here to inaugurate this new complex, a much needed space for the growing community of Gregory, Texas.
“I’m honored to have all of you here to celebrate with us today.”
He said that the new fire station is a great addition to the Gregory community and since the county has a mutual aid agreement with local industries, it will benefit not only the city but also the growth in the area.
Gregory resident Pedro Costilla, who has lived in Gregory for more than 50 years, was on hand with his grandson and toured the facility with a huge grin on his face. He marveled at the new city hall and community center and how much his small town has grown over the years.
“All my kids were born and raised here,” Costilla said. “Over these 50 years I’ve seen a lot of changes, little by little. Before it was just a highway, if you blink an eye you would not see Gregory, you missed it.
“This will benefit the city of Gregory and the residents. The streets are getting better, the drainage is getting better so everything’s going to be okay.
“This is wonderful. A new city hall, a new fire department and a new community center, it’s just really great.
“We’re growing little by little so we’re doing great. We’re doing fine.”
