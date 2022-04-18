Gregory-Portland ISD honored the special teachers who have made an impact in the several campuses spread throughout the district with their annual Teacher of the Year luncheon.
G-PISD Superintendent Michelle Cavazos explained that the Teacher of the Year program is managed by the Texas Education Agency of the State Board of Education and is affiliated with the National Teacher of the Year program.
She said the purpose of the program is to honor excellence in the classroom and provide a forum to showcase outstanding educators whose efforts and examples and inspire their students, their colleagues and the community that they serve. Each year G-PISD selects their own campus Teachers of the Year, who exemplify these qualities and outcomes.
Each honoree is presented with an apple award and a letter authorizing them to spend $500 on classroom supplies for staff development. District Teacher of the Year honorees will receive an additional $1,000 to spend on curriculum materials or professional development within the next school year.
East Cliff Elementary School Principal Penny Armstrong handed her school’s award to music teacher Nancy Vitt.
Armstrong recalled a memory her daughter shared when the school was locked down last November when there was a rumor of a shooter roaming the halls of G-PISD.
“She said Mrs. Vitt was quick on her feet and moved the piano in front of the door,” the principal said. “She said she was afraid, but Mrs. Vitt gave her great advice about staying calm so you can react quickly if needed.
“After everything was said and done, she mentioned that she also got a really good hug from her as well.
“I hate that my daughter had to experience this that day, but I’m so grateful for our amazing teachers like Mrs. Vitt who love, protect and comfort my child when I can’t.”
Stephen F. Austin Elementary Principal Brenda Brinkman presented her school’s award to Anna Jimenez.
“Her students describe her as funny, kind, helpful and beautiful on the inside out,” Brinkman said. “Mrs. Jimenez makes sure that our students, as well as her team, have a voice that everyone feels like they belong.
“Anna is extremely professional and trustworthy and has a passion about her profession. This is evident in the many students who she has taught, nurtured and loved during her time at S.F.A. She is a vital part of the community in which she not only works, but is proud to call her home.
“We are truly blessed to have Mrs. Jimenez as our teacher of the year and we believe she deserves this.”
Bobby Rister from T.M. Clark Elementary School awarded their school’s apple award to Magen Altieri.
“She’s kind of like sunshine in the classroom,” Rister said. “Her students said she makes learning fun by making up super cheesy songs with lots of hand movements and during note taking she adds colorful drawings to make it interesting, and that helps them to remember better.
“They also said that Mrs. Altieri has lots of energy, sunshine, and tells interesting stories about science and sometimes even funny things that she did that weekend.
“She builds positive relationships with the teachers across our campus and we are proud that T.M. Clark has made Mrs. Altieri our teacher of the year.”
W.C. Andrews Elementary School Principal Analese Tennyson gave her school’s award to Maria Inez Enriquez.
“She is our pre-K and kindergarten bilingual teacher but she is so, so much more than that,” Tennyson said. “She is everyone’s mentor. People in the community and throughout the district go to her for guidance and help, but even beyond that, she’s a pillar of support for families who truly need it.
“She’s the happy place for her students and it’s really, really special to see her in action.”
G-P Middle School interim Principal Martha Rose handed her award to Dawn Uptergrove.
“When asked to describe Dawn, words like kind, caring, easygoing, thoughtful, sincere and just overall a great teacher are commonly used,” Rose said. “Dawn is passionate about what she does, not only in her classroom, but across the campus and district.
“She’s not only a great representation in middle school, but for teachers and educators everywhere. It is a true blessing to be able to call her our 21-22 G-P Middle School Teacher of the Year, and it has been a distinct honor – even though it’s been a short time – to be her principal on that campus.”
G-P High School Principal Michael Norris gave his apple award to teacher and football coach Richard Ouellette.
“What I saw every time I was in his classroom was that his students were actively engaged in learning, he was actively engaged in teaching and I saw plenty of evidence that he was building relationships with the students,” Norris said. “Now, let’s keep it real for a second. We know across the great state of Texas, we have coaches in our schools whose primary function is to coach.
“But when you have a teacher coach who can do both – and they can do it well – and transcribe those skills from one thing to the other, you have something special. You have a teacher who can inspire kids to dig deeper and perform. You have students who see math as a challenge to overcome with practice, coaching and grit, you get authentic, positive relationships being built in the classroom and on the field.
“Richard Ouellette is that example of this kind of teacher coach and is deserving of the recognition he’s receiving today and so much more.”
At the end of the luncheon Cavazos named W.C. Andrews’ Enriquez and G-P Middle School’s Uptergrove as the district teachers of the year.
