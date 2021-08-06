A Gregory family is continuing to fight to make sure their infant son smiles more and more every day. But they aren’t the only ones in his corner as the doctors and staff of Driscoll Children’s Hospital also pull for the young man, who is nearing his third birthday.
Mason Garza was born Oct. 13, 2019. His mother, Michelle Garza, said, “I had a perfect pregnancy with no issues, but when (Mason) was born, he was sent directly to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) because he was having trouble breathing on his own.”
At just two days old the newborn was headed with his mother for his first stint at Driscoll Children’s Hospital. Once there, doctors found Mason’s bottom jaw was recessed and set back, which meant his tongue was set back and was causing the breathing issues. He was released and headed home soon after.
“We were released from the NICU only to go back within 22 hours because he was having seizures at home,” Michelle said, “though, I didn’t know they were seizures at the time.”
Neurologists performed an MRI and had to deliver the family some bad news. A few days shy of turning two months old, Mason was diagnosed with lissencephaly, also known as “smooth brain” a rare brain disorder where the entire or parts of the surface of the brain appear smooth.
In 2020, Michelle talked with Portland Mayor Cathy Skurow about making Sept. 8, the official Lissencephaly Awareness Day. When The News of San Patricio ran the original story on the family, Michelle said that people in the county who had children with the same disorder reached out to her. She didn’t even know there were others so close dealing with what her family was going through.
She is well aware how important it is to have a connection with others.
“Mental health is so important for moms like myself who are the primary caregiver for any terminally ill individual and if I didn’t have the support system I have, I might have ended up in a very dark hole,” Michelle said. “Mental health needs to be talked about more and accepted and people need to reach out to one another – literally one text can change someone’s day or thoughts and that is huge.”
Mason’s time at Driscoll has been a team effort, beginning with Mason’s initial stay at Driscoll’s Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Others who provided support for Mason and the family were social worker Jenny Vasquez, respiratory therapists, patient relations representatives, chaplains, the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) staff, occupational and physical therapists, and speech therapists.
“All of these Driscoll Children’s Hospital employees are Team Mason,” Michelle said. “They all listened to me and knew that I would always advocate for Mason and they trusted that together we would make the best decision for Mason.
“Mason smiles so much more now than he did before. There was a time where Mason never smiled. He still doesn’t really move his arms or legs, but with therapy in the home we are working hard at that and his head control.
“We are also very thankful he is growing – sometimes with these conditions failure to thrive is a big concern but he is coasting along and growing.”
Michelle said she remembers asking the neurologist who delivered the diagnosis how long Mason has to live and learned that most children with lissencephaly only live to be 3. She also learned that with proper care, some children have made it 10 years and beyond, so there was hope.
“Living this life is not easy,” Michelle said. “My family as a whole makes huge sacrifices on a daily basis. There was a time I was so afraid to be at home with Mason and that something might happen. I used to live every day second by second, then that became minute by minute, which now has turned in to day by day.”
Garza is also adamant in letting Mason help determine his future.
“If you have a special needs child – whether you find out at birth or later on – you can call Driscoll Children’s Hospital home. I am forever grateful for Driscoll and the care they have given and continue to provide for Mason,” said Garza.
“I have heard many, many stories from families who have children with lissencephaly and doctors tell them their children will not walk, talk, eat by mouth and won’t live past 2 years of age.
“Driscoll has never, ever told us that; even when diagnosed, we were told Mason would write his own story and he will let us know what he can and cannot do.”
