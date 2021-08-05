What is San Patricio County doing about the overcrowded jail situation? That’s the question on residents’ minds as they learned about inmates being sent to the Bee County jail and that the county is footing the $50-a-day bill for 20 male and female inmates.
And that’s just 20 inmates so far. With the county experiencing massive growth, the number is bound to grow. And that cost doesn’t include medications or transport to and from court and back again.
But that’s the least of the jail’s worries.
“We know we have an overcrowding issue,” San Patricio County Judge David Krebs said. “Let’s put it this way, we have a major society problem now that’s creating overcrowding.
“We were originally looking at building a court annex and a few other buildings, but we now realize we’re going to have to do something about the jail. We’re either going to have to expand the jail or build an annex somewhere in town.”
Krebs said that even with 50 extra beds, which is what Sheriff Oscar Rivera has stated could be done by expanding the jail, with the county growing such a fast pace, it won’t be enough.
“We know there’s an issue and right now we’re looking at – after the first of the year, maybe by the end of this year – really deciding what we want to do about the jail,” the judge added.
He said that with many industry tax abatements expiring in the next couple of years – which will unlock millions of tax dollars – right now is the perfect time to expand the county facilities. With interest rates low at the moment, city officials have been talking to their bond councils to take advantage and have industry pay its fair share to help out the county.
“We knew there were going to be growing pains with all this industry coming in,” Krebs said. “Thank goodness for industry, but let’s let them help us pay for these growing pains.”
But what good is an expanded or new jail when there aren’t enough workers to fill it?
“One of the sad things about our county, and Kleberg County is having the same problem, is that our starting salary is the worst in the county,” Rivera said.“We are below Mathis, Sinton, Odem, Taft and Gregory. These agencies are paying their employees a lot more money than our deputies are making.”
Rivera said that in 2019 when he was elected, he brought the starting salary for deputies up from $19,000 a year to $30,000 and has only been able to bring it up to $31,000 currently. Jailers make $30,000 and dispatchers make $26,000.
The sheriff’s office is currently short four deputies and five jailers.
“You can go down to Whataburger and work for $15 an hour versus $13.78 an hour working nights,” Rivera said. “Who wants to do that?”
He said that the only way to fix the pay scale is by raising it by 23%, which will at least let them compete with the smaller agencies in the area. He also mentioned that Portland just raised its starting salary for police officers to $50,000 and $40,000 for dispatchers. Rivera added that he asked commissioners for an extra dispatcher 17 months ago, but the pay is so low he has never been able to fill the position.
“It puts a tremendous strain on us, especially because we have court in remote locations like the fairgrounds and we were working the entrance at the courthouse,” he said. “We don’t have enough people to go around.”
At last week’s commissioners court hearing, a Lakeside resident spoke about recent burglaries in that community where deputies showed up really late if they were able to show up at all.
Krebs said that there are a lot of issues plaguing the county that they’re trying to deal with because of the growth industry is bringing. Departments are needing more employees to deal with the higher volume of people coming in but there’s nowhere to put them. Once the census numbers come out the county may also need another district judge, but there’s no more room in the office for anyone else.
“We have to do something because we’re not going to slow down, that is a given,” Krebs said. “This county is going to continue to grow and when (Steel Dynamics Inc.) starts up with all of the other projects out there, there’s a possibility of another 3,000 people hopefully living in this county if we can find housing for them.
“As we get the 2022 budget approved, we’re going to start looking into how we’re going to do something about the jail and its employees and how fast we’re going to be able to do it.”
