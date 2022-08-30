The Accolades for Sinton Pirate Blake Mitchell haven’t stopped with the season’s championship as he’s set to take the stage at another big game.
Continuing to expand the efforts of leading the amateur baseball industry, Perfect Game (PG) is excited to announce five Texas natives have been selected for the 20th annual Perfect Game All-American Classic to be held the afternoon of Aug. 28 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.
Of the Texas players selected, Sinton’s Mitchell made the cut and will be playing in the classic.
Far more than just a game, PG said the event provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the players selected. While in Phoenix, the players will participate in a series of baseball related activities. In the weeks leading up to the event, players will have the opportunity to participate in a fundraising effort to help grant wishes for children through the Make-A-Wish foundation and to grow the game of baseball for underserved children across America through the Perfect Game Cares Foundation’s Grow the Game Fund.
Local fans can support Mitchell’s fundraising goal by texting PGAAC27 to 71777.
“The Perfect Game Cares Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, is proud to partner with our 2022 All-American players to raise important funds to grant wishes for children experiencing illness through the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” Perfect Game Cares Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Ford said. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of these beautiful children.”
The rosters for the 2022 All-American Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by PG, after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game’s National Showcase, which took place recently in St. Petersburg, Florida, July 20 through 24.
The Perfect Game All-American Classic offers a glimpse of some of the most talented young athletes from around the world and provides the baseball community a sneak peek at several young players destined to make their mark at the collegiate and Major League levels of the sport. 250 past Perfect Game All-American Classic participants have gone on to play Major League Baseball, while 31 All-American Classic alums were selected on the first day of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft held last month.
Over the past 19 years, All-American Classic fundraising activities have helped Perfect Game’s charitable arm, the Perfect Game Cares Foundation, contribute more than $1.5 million to a variety of local causes. This year, Perfect Game Cares and DBacks Give Back will host a free kids camp at Chase Field on Aug. 24 and a free coaches clinic at Chase Field on Aug. 25. Proceeds from All-American Classic events will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation and PG Cares Grow the Game Fund.
Admission to Chase Field to watch the 20th annual All-American Classic will be free and fans can enter through the main gate on the day of the game. Additionally, the All-American Classic will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and on Perfect Game’s OTT channel PerfectGame.TV.