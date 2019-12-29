TAFT – Just two days before Christmas, two San Patricio County families received a little more than just presents under their tree.
The Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group worked closely with Rebuild Texas to get Angela Sique and her daughters a home for the holidays and Monday they handed over the keys to their new manufactured home.
Sique said that even before Hurricane Harvey, her home was in desperate need of repair. She said when the hurricane hit, her home was so badly damaged she could see outside through some of the walls. She added that her roof leaked so much after Harvey, her daughters had to move things around in their rooms just so they didn’t get ruined.
“It was hard to keep the house cool during summer and warm when it was cold outside,” Sique said. “If you were outside, you could literally talk to someone inside the house as if you were side by side.”
It was Sique’s mother that heard about the Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group (CBDRG) and Rebuild Texas and gave her the number to call. A few days later she was filling out the application and before long she found out she had qualified to receive a new manufactured home.
“We’re are just so happy to be here in a home and it’s not so compact,” Sique added. “My other home was kind of small and very, very old fashioned. It was really hard for me to try and keep up with all the repairs. I would fixe one thing just to find another thing wrong.
“Then when Harvey hit it became impossible to fix.”
During the months of construction of her new home, Sique and her girls stayed in an apartment with her mom and sister. She said it was eight women in a small apartment, but the struggle was well worth it and she thanked her family for the help and support.
Her new home came complete with a new appliances, including a washer and dryer which she never had before. She received new matching furniture as well as a kitchen table with matching chairs which she gushed about.
The home also came with a pantry stocked with food by Coastal Bend Food Bank.
“It was so stressful for me and the kids and it was hard trying to focus on being a family,” Sique said.
“We’re just so happy. This is fantastic Christmas present and I thank God that the organizations were here.”
Two hours later the non-profit groups were in Ingleside dedicating their 25th and final home built with the $1.22 million Rebuild Texas grant.
Mary Suniga has lived in Ingleside most of her life and has been at her property since the 1980s. When Harvey hit, Suniga evacuated to her daughter’s house in San Antonio. When she returned back home, what she found was devastating and barely livable.
“She is so grateful,” Suniga’s daughter, Ofelia Francis said. “She appreciates Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group, Mennonite Disaster Group, Rebuild Texas, Coastal Bend Food Bank, House in a Box and Salvation Army.
“You don’t know what this means to her. I offered to take her to my home in San Antonio and she said, ‘No, this is where I want to live.’ This is where she’s been all this time and where she pretty much grew up, so she wanted to stay here.
“She thanks you from the bottom of her heart. We appreciate everything you did for everyone.”
A statement from KCS Public Relations said both homes are a true representation of successful partnerships working together to help families recover from Hurricane Harvey in the Coastal Bend. Mennonite Disaster Service – RV Disaster Corps began with building the porch, then the pantry was filled by Coastal Bend Food Bank and the generous donations from Rebuild Texas Fund and Dell Foundation that allowed CBDRG to purchase the homes.
Furniture for both was provided through St. Vincent de Paul’s “House in a Box” program and a grant through Salvation Army bought a pair of bunk beds for Suniga’s home. Additionally, KCS Public Relations adopted the Sique family for Christmas and bought different gifts for the family as well as a new washer and dryer.
Through generous private donations and hard work by countless volunteers, CBDRG has provided 98 families with rebuilt or newly built manufactured homes and completed major repairs on 125 additional homes.
CBDRG remains committed to three main goals as they continue working in the area: help families return their homes to a safe, secure, habitable condition, keep the community together and bring resiliency to the community.
More than two year following the destruction of Hurricane Harvey, Coastal Bend residents and socially vulnerable families are still in need of assistance to recover from the devastation. CBDRG has been working diligently to bring families like the Sique’s back home. The work is made possible thanks to the generous donors and hardworking volunteers. CBDRG continues to seek volunteers who range from skilled laborers to general help.
To learn more about the CBDRG and to fill open volunteer positions, visit www.coastalbenddrg.org/volunteer.
