CORPUS CHRISTI – It was Christmas in September at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.
The Corpus Christi hospital presented its annual 2019 Holiday Card collection designed by patients on Wednesday with a red carpet event complete with paparazzi and cheering fans.
For this annual tradition, Driscoll patients from throughout South Texas drew pictures for 12 holiday cards, and a committee of five community members selected the artwork to be used.
One of the kids that took to the red carpet was 14-year-old Ingleside resident Warrick Arsuaga whose design was one of the ones chosen.
Warrick’s mother Bridget said that one day they were bored in the hospital and someone asked if he’d like to draw a picture for the contest so he did.
“Then we got a phone call stating that he was one of the lucky ones,” she said.
His father Jason explained that Warrick has been in and out of Driscoll since he was born, having had multiple heart surgeries and is currently awaiting a heart and kidney transplant. He was even in the ICU when he was notified of winning one of the 12 places.
“It’s a wonderful facility,” Jason added. “We’ve been familiar with Driscoll since his birth – for 14 years – so I have nothing but great things to say about this hospital and its staff.”
When the celebration is complete, the young celebrities will celebrate at an after-party at Peter Piper Pizza.
“This definitely is one of The Auxiliary to Driscoll Children’s Hospital’s most anticipated events of the year,” Director of Volunteer Services at Driscoll Children’s Hospital Lizette Saenz said. “Lights will be flashing and chocolate milk will be flowing after the card designs are presented.
“We always look forward to rolling out the red carpet and putting the spotlight on our Driscoll stars, giving them a chance to shine.”