PORTLAND – With restaurant lobbies now closed throughout the county, every food establishment is now offering some sort of call-in, pick-up service or simply promoting their drive-thrus as an option for those looking to eat out. Residents are also opting to eat out more these days as grocery store shelves are bare, meat is scarce and grocers like H-E-B now have long lines just to get in.
But with most of the county stuck inside their homes – along with their children – the need for something to cure their boredom is greater than ever.
Leave it to small businesses to cure their need for coffee, food, entertainment and shopping in all new and inventive ways to ensure the public’s safety as they weather the coronavirus storm.
Going live
It was just before 1 p.m. on a Wednesday when My Mom Had That! store owner Amy McAda turned on her phone and began broadcasting on Facebook Live throughout her store. With the help of shop vendor Lydia Rodriguez, they began to show some of the consignment items the store offered and chatted with interested customers while they did so.
My Mom Had That!, 1012 U.S. Highway 181 in Portland, is a consignment shop housed in 15,000 square feet with more than 120 vendors inside all located in their own booths so their live videos are very fast paced and sprinkled with hilarious banter. The shop sells everything from new to old, unique to handmade items.
“We’ve been doing this every day this week because there’s a lot of people that don’t want to actually come into the store and go shopping because either their kids are at home and they don’t want to drag all their kids out, or they’re doing self isolation and they don’t want to be around people and whatnot,” McAda said. “So we’ve been doing that Facebook Live so that they could see the product and can call us and pay for it.
“The things that are flying out the door are our handmade masks.”
McAda explained that the customers can then pull up into a designated parking spot in front of My Mom Had That! and employees bring out the item.
“We’re trying to keep my business open,” McAda said. “And everyone is just sitting there on their phones and everybody’s on Facebook all day anyway because they have nothing else to do. So we’re just kind of trying to keep our business flowing and the economy flowing which is really hard to do right now.”
McAda said that when the coronavirus showed up they went, “... from booming to almost nothing.”
That led her to search for innovative ways to stay in business. She added that unless the county makes her shut her doors, she’ll keep streaming live at 1 p.m. everyday at facebook.com/Mymomhadthat. Interested shoppers can also browse their various posts where they highlight items and prices.
A novel for the novel coronavirus
Books Ink, 1011 Highway 181 in the Crescent Shopping Center in Portland, had a bad run after Hurricane Harvey hit nearly three years ago. The locally owned book store almost shut its doors for good as everyone tried to get their life back together and no one was reading books.
It wasn’t until reaching out to the public that enough money was raised and it survived long enough for their customers to come back to the book store and it got back on its feet.
Luckily for store owner Jennifer Hay, people are stuck indoors and need something to read.
“It’s usually pizza on Wednesdays and folks gather and we sit around and chat,” Hay said last Wednesday, “but we’re not doing that today.”
Seeing as though most book shoppers don’t browse for too long Hay hasn’t seen the need to shut her doors to the public just yet.
And while her business isn’t exactly booming, it’s not dead either.
“Business is slow, but not horrible,” Hay added. “Usually I have one or two decent sales a day where somebody will come in and spend $50, so that’s been helping the fact that it’s slower.”
To help out, Hay is offering curbside service. Readers can simply call 361-643-3222, ask for a book or a recommendation (Hay is well known for recommending good reads) and them call again once they’re outside and the payment will be taken care of as the books are delivered to the customers vehicle. She will also ship books to customers if they prefer that method.
Hay also offers one free book to a child a week which can now be redeemed by simply stating the child’s name instead of them personally showing up.
As she was being interviewed an area teacher walked in and purchased three books to the delight of Hay.
“She’s a teacher and she never gets to read,” Hay added. “The three books she picked up were books that had no relation to work that she had to do nor were required reading. I love that because then you get a chance to just explore. And I wish more people would come in because I have so many options.”
She added that it’s tough as a small business because she’s the only employee and she’s constantly cleaning and sanitizing all the while helping customers and trying to stay open. She has also been helping other small businesses by shopping only at their stores and restaurants.
“As a small business this is not a great situation,” she said.”I urge everyone to go to a small business and buy something because it does make a difference.
“Right now we’re hanging in there,” she said with a grin. “We will make it through.”
Delivering the goods
Bloom City Coffee Co. has two locations in Portland, one at 1033 U.S. Highway 181 Suite C and one inside the local H-E-B. Though they are a relatively new business, they are quite popular in the area and plan on keeping it that way.
“Well, (the coronavirus) is definitely affecting business as far as lowering our cash flow and things like that,” Co-owner of Bloom City Coffee Co. Sean Reiter said. “But that comes along with any business. You have to be able to adapt to things like this. We’re trying to figure out how to keep everything going but the community has been great. They’re still coming out there and getting coffees at the drive thru.”
To cater to an even larger group of residents, Bloom City is now offering delivery as well as food.
And it’s not just bagels and donuts.
The food is being prepared by Chef Tony who runs the kitchen at The Exchange Restaurant and Bar in Corpus Christi.
“So we were able to work out something with him where he’s actually making pre-made meals,” Reiter said. “And we actually deliver those to our customers so they can have a full on meal. A really, really good meal like roasted turkey with roasted vegetables and all kinds of stuff.”
Anyone interested can visit facebook.com/bloomcitycoffee to check out the menu.
And while the added features may be keeping them afloat, it hasn’t been all sunshine and lattes.
“We had to reduce our hours pretty drastically and we sent some messages out to all the employees and we basically made it voluntary,” Reiter said about letting some employees go. “It was either they’re going to lose a lot of hours or they could take a temporary leave of absence and file for that disaster relief unemployment.”
But in the end, with a new delivery service up and running along with a quality food service — Does Reiter feel good about the future of Bloom City Coffee?
“Definitely,” he said. “I’m very optimistic about it.”