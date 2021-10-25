JM Steel and Jennmar officially opened their new steel mill on the Steel Dynamics Inc. campus in Sinton last week and were eager to show off what they’ve been up to.
At the grand opening, to which The News of San Patricio was invited by the Sinton Chamber of Commerce, a limited number of guests were treated to lunch and a tour of the massive facility which is already prepped for growth in the coming years.
JM Steel’s facility has plans to include three slitting lines capable of producing 30,000 tons of steel a month. Their first line has capabilities of 1/2-inch by 84 inches at 80,000 pounds per square inch, with thickness ranging from 1/20th inch to 1/2 inch.
The slitter will be able to handle 105,000 pounds max coil weights and run up to 400 feet per minute.
Steel Dynamics Inc. and JM Steel President Tony Calandra said that with these characteristics, JM Steel will have the largest, most capable slitter in the United States.
Plans in years three and four include lighter gauge slitter capabilities and additional value added services like laser cutting and press braking capabilities.
This new facility will also boast two roll forming lines and a stamping press capable of producing 260,000 bolts per month to serve mining markets located in Mexico, Honduras, Costa Rica, Chile and Peru.
Calandra also said that the new location gives JM Steel Sinton excellent export opportunities to supplement its core ground control business of Jennmar.
The new mill will target an estimated 27 million tons of regional market place driven by manufacturing, automotive, construction, transportation, and energy markets. The new Sinton mill will have an estimated annual capacity of 3 million tons, and boast “Next Generation” electric: arc-furnace (EAF) technology.
Calandra added, “We couldn’t be more excited about what we’re doing in this community and appreciate everybody’s support.
“When we decided to open this facility we knew we had great support from Steel Dynamics along with the unmatched attention to detail and quality of products.”
JM Steel South Carolina Plant Manager John Yingling said, “JM Steel and Jennmar have locations all across the county and staffing is an issue everywhere.
“Here we’ve been very lucky, so whatever you guys are doing here, we’re very thankful,” he laughed.
“I’ve been involved with several startups and, personnel wise, this is by far the strongest team we’ve been able put together.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•