JM Steel, a division of Jennmar USA, has a new partner that is revolutionizing the solar market with its sun tracking technology. JM Steel is one of the many steel companies located at the Steel Dyanmics Inc. facility in Sinton and was the first one to open its doors back in October 2021.
Nextracker and JM Steel announced a dedicated solar tracker production line last week during a ribbon cutting ceremony that gave the public a close-up view of the process.
The new facility will manufacture next-generation, low-carbon tracker components for solar power plants throughout the southern United States.
Nextracker solar panels actually move and follow the sun as it travels across the sky, which the company said typically increases energy production by 20%-30% more than fixed-tilt applications.
“Customers want protection from steel and logistics cost volatility, and logistics delays associated with shipping, containers, and ports,” Founder and CEO of Nextracker Dan Shugar said. “We are migrating to domestic production to stabilize pricing and achieve superior on-time delivery for our customers.
“Moreover, U.S. steel manufacturers like SDI have much cleaner, lower carbon production processes than most overseas manufacturers. With JM Steel, we are collocated next to SDI Sinton, the newest steel mill in America, further lowering cost and improving sustainability by integrating key manufacturing activities on a single campus.”
Nextracker said a dependable steel supply is central to utility-scale solar, which is now the lowest cost form of energy in many locations. In response to global supply disruptions, Nextracker made the strategic decision to focus on manufacturing in the United States.
IHS Markit Insight report recently found that, “Steel procurement and manufacturing location will be a key concern for tracker suppliers as they contend with growing local content requirements among global markets and volatile shipping freight costs.”
Partnering with JM Steel, Nextracker will have a dedicated supply of critical materials within one of the fastest growing and biggest solar markets: Texas and the Southern U.S. Last year, Texas overtook California as the top-ranked state for solar capacity additions adding 6.6 gigawatts of solar with an additional 23 gigawatts expected by 2023.
“JM Steel’s proximity to SDI will provide Nextracker and their customers cost-effective products with quick response times to feed the growing solar market in Texas and the South,” JM Steel and Jennmar USA CEO Tony Calandra said. “And all of the steel being used to make Nextracker’s products will be made with SDI’s newest electric arc furnace (EAF) technology, which utilizes recycled or scrap steel as a raw material for a lower carbon footprint which is a perfect fit for Nextracker’s solar products.”
Steel manufacturing typically is energy-intensive, but the electric arc furnace, a “next-generation” process, is much more efficient and cuts pollution dramatically. Nextracker said EAF-based steel mills typically are as much as 75% less carbon-intensive than traditional blast furnaces.
“SDI is thrilled to welcome our customers JM Steel and Nextracker to our Sinton campus and supply our environmentally-preferred low carbon steel for Nextracker’s innovative solar tracker products,” SDI Senior Vice-President Barry Schneider said.
Once fully operational, the new Nextracker production line will support around 50 new local direct jobs and provide multi-gigawatts of solar tracker capacity annually.
Ideally situated in the 97,000 square-foot JM Steel facility, the Nextracker production line provides the ability to service major markets by truck, while providing easy access to three railroads and the Port of Corpus Christi. The company said that with this dedicated production line, Nextracker and American manufacturing partners are building a resilient supply chain close to proposed solar projects across the South.
JM Steel’s dedicated Nextracker fabrication line became operational on April 20 and all products manufactured for Nextracker will be made in the U.S.A.
“On behalf of JM Steel, I’d like to welcome everybody to our new solar adventure with our great partner Nextracker,” Calandra said.
