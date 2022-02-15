San Patricio County Judge David Krebs was born in Corpus Christi and grew up in Gregory-Portland. He’s even a graduate of G-PISD. In 1998, he joined the Portland City Council and served six years as a council member before being elected mayor in 2004. There he served for 14 years as the mayor before being elected as San Patricio County Judge in 2018.
After just one year in office he had to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down the world, but even though he had many long meetings and sleepless nights, he continued to try and help the residents of the county the best he could and is now seeing the recovery and light at the end of the tunnel.
But he’s not done yet.
Last week, he spoke at the Portland Chamber of Commerce State of the County luncheon and updated the community on industry, projects in the pipeline and what San Pat could see in the very near future.
Economic Growth
Krebs said that industrial growth has had a major impact in the local economy with numerous facilities coming online with more heading into construction.
“San Patricio County is on the worldwide map because of its industry,” Krebs said. “I think most of you know that, you just have to drive around and look at the skyline and see what’s going on.”
Back in 2019, Steel Dynamics Inc. held an open house just to inform the citizens of what they were looking to bring to the county. The company hadn’t decided on the location of its news plant yet, but simply let the residents of Sinton know that if their city was chosen what it would mean in terms of jobs and the local economy.
“We were hoping that we would have at least 100 people come to the meeting that night just to welcome SDI and encourage them to come here,” Krebs continued. “When we finally got started with that meeting, we had probably 350 or 400 people show up and they were all enthusiastic about having Steel Dynamics come into this county.”
He highlighted the fact that the SDI campus is currently filled with more steel companies which means more jobs and a boost to the economy.
Industry and housing
With more jobs and more industrial partners, the county needs more housing, which has been a major issue in the county even before industry started rolling in.
“With Steel Dynamics coming in, that opened up the doors in the county and in the Sinton area for developers,” Krebs added.
He said the county is working with Joseph “Wiley” McIlwain of Somerset Land Company and has contracts with DR Horton Homes for 417 lots for residential builds and is looking at more. They currently have plans to build homes in Sinton, Aransas Pass, Odem and Gregory amongst other cities.
“They want to come in here and build because they know this is where everything is happening,” the judge said. “Right now we have people that are living outside of this county. That’s what really upsets me.
“We’ve got people living in Refugio County, Bee County, Jim Wells County, Kleberg County and even our neighbors to the south in Nueces County.
“I want those people living and working in this county.”
Redistricting
One issue that occurred recently was the 2020 Census numbers, which didn’t add up according to predictions. In fact, the numbers were so off that the county had to wildly redistrict its Justice of the Peace, constable and commissioners precincts.
That causes an issue when it comes to fixing county roads as Pct. 3 Commissioner Lily Wilkerson now has two-thirds of all the roads in the county under her jurisdiction.
“These commissioners, along with myself, are going to have to work on a (Memorandum of Understanding) so we can work these roads,” Krebs added. “I know commissioner Wilkerson inherited a lot of problems and Precinct 1 has a lot of problems.”
A tax abatement the county made for the last wind farm coming into the county has helped, Krebs explained. That agreement asked for $5 million to fix the roads the company would be using to bring in the turbine parts.
“Those roads do not deteriorate in one year and they’re not going to be fixed in one year,” Krebs continued. “The public is really starting to work with us, so as we go we’ll do 25-30 miles of roads a year that we have and eventually we will get these roads caught up.
Abatements
Judge Krebs said that when he took office, his main goal was to get the tax abatement schedule in line.
“We are not going to give the county away for nothing to get all this industry,” he said.
He added that currently the county has a net taxable value of $9,816,000,000.
Pilot payments will bring in a “few million” over the next 10 years, but, once the numerous abatement agreements expire, the county will become one of the top taxing entities in the Coastal Bend.
Abatements will be more difficult to obtain, Krebs said.
“We’ve had solar panel companies come in here for a five to seven year abatement, and they only have two employees,” Krebs explained. “That doesn’t work in our calculation. The last one that came in wanted an abatement for almost $350,000 a year per employee.
“We don’t have families in our county that make that much so we didn’t abate them.
“If you are a business or company that is bringing 600, 700 or 800 jobs, we’re going to work with you. We will get you an abatement. We’re going to continue to do this because we want the industry, we want the jobs, but we don’t want to sell the county out.”
Industrial Plan
When it comes to industry, Krebs said the county has been listening to residents’ concerns and doesn’t take them lightly. He’s currently working on an industrial plan that will make sure the county citizens have a say in what industry comes in and where it is located.
The first part of that plan – local mayors meeting with citizens and then relaying those concerns to county officials – is complete.
The county is currently talking to all of the school districts. The next step will be to meet with local economic development corporations. After that, the county will hire a consultant to assist with formulating the industrial plan.
“It’s nothing against industry, you all are here, but it’s getting to where all the communities in this county are being cut off from the growth areas,” Krebs added. “We want the industry but we want you to be in the right spot to protect the citizens of each one of the communities.
“The input from these communities and their representatives has been overwhelming, they’ve really spoken to us and told us what they want.
Courthouse
Another issue Krebs is facing is the growth in the county putting a strain on the court systems. JPs are having to hire more staff, county courts are being packed daily due to the influx of workers driving to and from work everyday at these new sites.
So the courthouse can’t handle the overflow which is why a new courthouse annex is in the works. The current courthouse is around 32,000 square feet. The new annex building will be a whopping 82,000 to 85,000 square feet and come complete with security, which the current courthouse lacks, and large enough courtrooms to be able to comfortably handle the caseloads and the employees.
Krebs is expecting construction to begin on the annex building in late 2023.
Jail
Last on the list was of course the overcrowded county jail.
County Sheriff Oscar Rivera has been lobbying for a new jail for years, but now with new workers accompanying the new industry, DWI’s and other traffic issues and crimes are on the rise which has led to the jail being full all of the time. So much so that Rivera is having to send offenders to other jails at a cost of $50 a day, on top of other fees such as medications, employee pay and gas to transport them.
But now the other jails in the area are filling up, too.
“At one point in time we were holding about 42 inmates who needed to be in state prison,” Krebs said. “Those 42 inmates cost us citizens of this county.
“At one time there were two or three inmates and you could just go down the list and see their prescription drugs for $680 a month and they needed to be sent to state prisons. But we were paying for that.”
Krebs said late last year that the county was searching for options, perhaps adding a jail to the new courthouse annex or building a separate annex all together. There was a plan to expand the jail but it would only add about 50 more beds so that plan was tossed.
As of now it is unclear what the path for a new jail is, but Krebs promised that he’s working on it.
“I’m up for election in November and I’m planning on running,” Krebs said in closing. “I still have a lot of stuff I want to finish up and more things I need to do as your judge.”
