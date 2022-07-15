For the last 15 years, Leadership Portland has been training future leaders and teaching them all the skills they need to become successful and actively involved in leadership roles within the community, in turn enriching the quality of life and shaping the future. The program was created by the Portland Chamber of Commerce.
The latest batch of 10 local residents was on-hand to be honored on June 15 with a graduation ceremony to celebrate their accomplishment.
Each class must undergo a curriculum that involves team building, understanding local history, understanding local law enforcement, looking at the economy and tourism, community awareness and more.
Those graduating were Toonayya Allen, Elissar Issa, Samantha Lopez, Heather Marks, Juan Ortega, Jennifer Ramos, Dennis Rinaldi, Dennis Wade, Kayla Vaughn and Haiden Wicks.
The Portland chamber said in a statement, “Through the program, participants will learn and refine their leadership styles, meet and make connections with leaders in the community, and discover opportunities for community involvement.”
Port of Corpus Christi CEO and President Sean Strawbridge, the special guest speaker, congratulated the graduates and explained what being a leader meant to him.
“You’ve heard the term ‘He or she is a natural born leader.’ I can assure you, especially in my case, that is not the case,” Strawbridge joked.
“I don’t know that there are such things as natural born leaders. There might be traits that make someone a good leader, but leadership is really a craft that you constantly have to hone over your entire life. It’s through experiences. It’s through your own interpersonal relationship. And certainly with your relationship with others.
“The ex-Speaker of the House John Boehner has a saying that a leader without followers is just a guy or a gal taking a walk.”
He explained the 10 traits he believes makes a leader are vision, communication skills, inspiration, strategic and critical thinking, authenticity and self awareness, flexibility, patience and tenacity.
“I have my own saying, the mind is like a parachute, it works better when it’s open,” Strawbridge said. “Kids these days have so much knowledge and information at their fingertips, which is a blessing and a curse as we’re seeing in this environment. What that’s doing is making the world change much more rapidly.
“You certainly have to have a sense of responsibility, first and foremost in yourself, and of course to those people that you’re sharing your vision with and working to inspire. You have to have a sense of responsibility for them and you yourself have dependability.
“They they need to know that they can depend on you, particularly when times get tough.”
Strawbridge explained that the Portland community is currently at a very important inflection point in its history with more investment and growth within San Patricio County than ever before. He explained that with that growth and expansion, leaders are more important than ever and said, “If you don’t like change, you’ll like irrelevance.
“You all have a voice, you all are important. For you graduating, I encourage you to think about the role that you can play to help your community in whatever way you know.
“It takes a village. This is our village. You are the chiefs of our village and you must do what’s right for others first before yourself.”
