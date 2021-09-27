During the Portland Chamber of Commerce 2021 Legislative Update held last week, United States Congressman Michael Cloud and Texas State Rep. J.M. Lozano took to the podium to speak on varying topics funneling through the state legislature.
Farmers and ranchers
Cloud has been outspoken against the House Agriculture Committee’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill known as the Build Back Better Act.
“There is not a single provision in this bill that directly supports the American farmer,” he said. “It will do nothing to lower the cost of a meal for American families already dealing with higher costs due to inflation.
He added that while looking at the bottom line, farmers might look wealthy, but that the bulk of that perceived wealth would be tied up in the land. Year to year, margins are thin, so when a farm gets passed to the next generation or changes hands, tax on the value of the land will be at an inflated rate which could create myriad problems for farmers and small business owners.
“It wasn’t that long ago where we were growing the economy,” Cloud continued. “It was naturally, organically growing. We saw people in every demographic, every walk of life and their wages were going up. We were having the right kind of growth.
“So you can have the right kind of growth or you can have the kind of government growth where you kind of get a steroid shot and it temporarily grows but over the long term we end up paying the price.”
He said that Americans need to return to an environment where the citizens let the government have a limited role in farming, such as protecting the environment for the American people, business owners, companies, and allow workers to do their best work and to innovate.
“This is really more of the path we need to be going as opposed to spending trillions and trillions of dollars and putting a tax burden on the American people,” Cloud added.
Hidden provisions
The congressman also spoke out about provisions added to bills that could hide unwanted issues that could affect American citizens such as taxing people for every mile they drive. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has been speaking about this since March as a way to fund President Joe Biden’s $3 trillion infrastructure spending plan.
“Having a discussion on the highway tax is a legitimate conversation,” Cloud said. “Fuel economy is paid by taxes on your fuel and cars are more efficient. So, what do we do about that? That’s a legitimate conversation.
“I’m concerned about any sort of scheme that would begin to track your mileage, because I don’t think the government has a right to follow you wherever you go.
“There’s things like that where sometimes you have to be careful for the privacy issues involved with the civil rights issues involved are those kinds of issues that are involved that might just seem like a tax policy, but it’s actually implementing something else that could be dangerous down the road.”
He added that the government is always trying to slide in these provisions with a bill that has a “nice name on it” so they go unnoticed, and he’s doing his best to bring these to light.
Global superpower
Cloud also said that it’s important to keep the American economy strong and keep the United States on top when it comes to global superpowers. He said that most superpowers collapse after 240 to 250 years and the U.S. just celebrated 245 years.
“China and Russia signed an agreement back in 1997 to try to create a multipolar world,” Cloud said. “And so other nations have been signing on to that and basically they didn’t like the idea that the United States being paramount and supreme on the world stage. So there’s a definite concerted effort outside the United States, but sometimes also within the United States, to bring America from its place of strength in the world and to recreate, instead of a unipolar superpower world, (to a) multipolar world.
“Those are the things that we’re always looking for when we’re in the conversations on these sorts of legislations.”
Walkout
State Rep. J.M. Lozano began his legislative talk with the Democrat walkout that ended last month. Lozano was appointed vice chair of the Public Education Committee and Transportation Committee, and the walkout threw a wrench in his plans for some of his important bills.
“I carried many bills but one of them was perhaps the one of the governor’s most important priorities, which was a border security bill that was going to increase the punishments for human smugglers,” Lozano said. “As we got toward the end of session, my bill was behind a very controversial bill and we were starting to hear rumors – this is literally the day before Democrats left.”
He said that he started noticing Democrats leaving with the keys they use to communicate with their neighbors on the floor. He said that the keys were always inserted during the sessions, even if the representative left the floor to grab a coffee –they always left their key.
“We started noticing the keys were missing,” he continued. “That means that there’s something going on unless someone’s sick or something.
“But all of a sudden people are missing.”
Luckily for Lozano, he was allowed to move his bill up on the agenda and got it passed before Democrats left, breaking the quorum.
The bill he passed and then was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott allows human traffickers to be prosecuted without those being smuggled having to be present or provide testimony. Lozano said that most of the time the undocumented immigrants won’t speak up because the smugglers, known as coyotes, said if they talked, they would go after their families back across the border.
Funding education
When it came to education, Lozano said that reading comprehension scores in the state dropped 30% to 40%, which wiped out most of the progress educators made over the last 10 years.
“At the legislature, we’ve increased funding, we passed a bill that now makes it more standard across the board, and that also pretty much requires school districts to still offer some form of in-person education,” he said.
“There are some students that are more at risk, some that have special needs, that just cannot progress under online education. A lot of that was just a response to COVID and is something that hadn’t occurred in our lifetime, to this extent.
“We’re also responding to a crisis for retired teachers and we once again made the retired teacher health plan and pension plan actuarially sound to ensure and not on the backs of our retired teachers by increasing premiums.”
Voting bill
One of the most controversial bills on the floor was Senate Bill 1, which tightens state election laws and limits counties’ ability to expand voting options such as voting after hours.
“What I did on the house floor is something I’m going to do more of,” he said. “But there were people saying ‘You’re doing this because of the, quote unquote, big lie, because you think Donald Trump won and I went up there with actual applications for ballots by mail that were submitted by someone that was deceased.
“I had pictures of these ballots saying we obviously need more safeguards because this should not be happening today.
“And there was no argument.”
Redistricting
There was little talk of redistricting as representatives begin work this week on redrawing the lines due to the 2020 Census, but nothing was set in stone.
“We’re going to have to pick up about 15,000 people, maybe 18,000,” he said. “There’s counties around this area like Goliad, Live Oak, Refugio and we’ll probably pick up one or two.
“It’s nothing catastrophic, just communities of interest very similar to the ones we have already.”
