Since San Patricio County Judge David Krebs took office a little more than two years ago, one of the issues he and county commissioners have been trying to settle is getting more representation on the Port of Corpus Christi Commission.
In order to aid in getting that resolution, commissioners recently signed a resolution endorsing passage of legislation filed by Sen. Judith Zaffirini and State Rep. JM Lozano in order for the county to have proportional representation at the Port of Corpus Christi.
The resolution stated that the cities that make up growing San Pat County, its industry partners and its citizens recognize the need for proportional representation on the Port of Corpus Christi. The county currently has one seat on the seven member Port Commission (or less than 15 percent of the governance of the port), yet more than 64 percent of the port’s land is in San Patricio County and more than $45 billion in investments have been either announced, are underway or have been completed since 2010.
“Wes Hoskins is representing San Patricio County right now,” County Judge David Krebs said. “He has done a tremendous job and he knows what we want and how we want things to run.
“After his term ends, we have to find a representative and if I’m county judge when that time comes up, I’ve got a couple of people I have in mind to serve.”
Hoskins serves as Gregory-Portland Independent School District trustee and secretary/treasurer and has served as the G-PISD Booster Club vice president and trustee, served on the city of Portland Traffic Advisory Committee and as the First United Methodist Church Portland treasurer amongst others.
San Patricio County did not recommend or nominate Hoskins for the role on the commission, he was chosen by the port.
The resolution also reads, “San Patricio County Commissioners Court endorses changing the allotment of the members of the Port of Corpus Christi such that San Patricio County, Texas, receives an proportional representation on the Port of Corpus Christi.”
During the week of this interview, port representatives had a meeting planned with Judge Krebs but the details were kept under wraps.
