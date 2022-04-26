With the first day of early voting kicking off April 25, several candidates are vying for city council and mayoral positions in the county.
The News of San Patricio sent out questionnaires to each of the candidates and these are the responses that were received:
Portland
Mayor (two year term)
Cathy Skurow (incumbent)
What is your occupation?
As the current mayor of the city of Portland, I spend much of time representing the city of Portland at various meetings and events, not only in Portland, but also in the Coastal Bend and in Texas.
I volunteer my time as mayor for the betterment of Portland and it has been an honor to serve. I also work part-time in the waste management industry. I have worked in the waste management industry for over 30 years with experience in environmental permitting and regulatory oversight.
Working part-time keeps me current on environmental laws, regulations and various environmental permit applications that could affect the city of Portland. I routinely work with the city council and staff to provide comments to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
What is your educational background?
I received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in 1985 from the University of Texas at San Antonio. I am also a licensed professional engineer in the state of Texas.
Besides my formal education, I do enjoy taking continuing education classes. Whether these classes are for personal enrichment or professional development, I am always seeking ways to continuously improve. I am a participant in the Texas Municipal League Certification for Elected Officials program and have so far earned 20 CEU hours in 2022. My goal is to earn over 72 hours by the end of the year.
What sets you apart from you opponent?
As a result of my background, experiences, and values, I have gained a skill set that makes me uniquely qualified. I am fair, competent, and reasonable. I enjoy building consensus while being respectful of each other’s opinions and experiences. But more importantly, I am a servant-leader, and the goal of a servant-leader is to serve.
When I look at the 12 guiding principles of a servant-leader, I see me. These guiding principles include listening, empathy, nurture of the spirit, building community, healing, awareness, calling, conceptualization, foresight, persuasion, growth of people and stewardship.
In March of 2021, I was honored to be part of the PBS series of South Texas Leaders. I invite you to learn more about me by viewing this interview online. If you do not have time to watch the entire 30-minute interview, you can learn more about my leadership philosophies at the 25:01 mark in the video; www.pbs.org/video/cathy-skurow-aoba4g/
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
When I first ran for Mayor in 2018, my platform included Economic Growth and Community Development, Public Safety and Infrastructure Maintenance. I stand by this today. I believe that if you continually work toward improving these core principles, we will maintain our reputation as the best community in the Coastal Bend.
Because we are a growing city, Portland must continue to successfully manage our growth while maintaining our family-friendly focus. With each new issue, comes a decision and I am committed to doing what is best for our citizens and our future.
When our city council studies and debates an issue, we learn from each other. I use the guiding principles of a servant-leader to facilitate the best decision for our city, whether it’s about economic development, public safety or infrastructure improvement. Together, we will continue to build our future.
What are your goals if elected?
My goal is simple – to continually promote our city as a family-friendly community and to focus on our motto, “Building a community and raising families.”
This family-friendly focus includes everyone, from the youngest newborn to their parents and grandparents.
Additionally, if the Leisure and Entertainment District is approved by the voters on May 7th, I am committed to seeing this project come to fruition within the next two years. This is a project that is near and dear to me.
While campaigning in 2018, I heard from citizens that Portland is a wonderful place to live, but we still lack that town center or gathering space that we can call our own. I invite to learn more about this project at www.project-portland.com.
Ronald Jorgensen
What is your occupation?
Although I’m retired from the CCAD, I am currently a part time contractor for the First United Methodist Church as the media director. I am also the manager of Bay Area Studios performing real estate and aerial photography for realtors, commercial investors, contractors and industry.
I also volunteer my time for worthwhile causes such as the Chamber of Commerce Tourism Board, the Regional Health Advisory Board and The Community Advisory Board for San Patricio Industries.
What is your educational background?
I graduated from a vocational high school in 1969 with an FAA Airframe and powerplant license to work on commercial aircraft.
During my Navy years I received my private pilot’s license. While stationed at (Naval Air Station) Corpus Christi, I was a volunteer fireman in Flour Bluff and ascended to the rank 2nd Assistant Chief.
After my military service I enrolled in Del Mar College, earned an AA in Police Science, and was a Corpus Christi police reserve officer for several years. While working at CCAD I was a certified welder and later a management analyst working on cost savings as a GS 11 until I left in 1993.
During the late 1980s I got my realtor license and bought and flipped several homes. In 1995 while President of the Portland Chamber of Commerce, I was elected to the Portland City Council where I served 23 years with four mayors, three city managers and numerous city council members. During my 37 years in Portland I have been on numerous committees.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
With 23 years on council I still have more time on council than anyone there. I understand how we got to where we are today, but I believe I am more open to listening to the public than the current council. I feel that I should put the citizens first, always adjusting for the times and technology.
No one does anything alone on council. You must have consensus to get legislation through and passed. I proposed winter averaging of utility bills, code enforcement and other measures to cut costs for the residents.
I also worked on economic development projects like the Northshore 8 movie theater and Carriage Inn, now Brookdale Senior Housing. For the extension of cedar for A-1 Steakhouse, the city used a capital improvement fund from the state, without refunds of sale tax revenues.
I believe this can still be done with the consensus of the council and the community.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I don’t believe the current city council should be giving sales tax refunds. There are 19 subdivisions that are either under construction or being planned. With 3,100 homes in all, a conservative average of just three per household, that’s more than 9,000 in additional population.
Any retailer or commercial business should be eager to build here. Refunds of sales tax will eventually cause a tax deficit and that will be made up by the residents.
I wonder how many will still be on council when the short fall occurs?
I would rather the community tell us what they want, not the developers. I also want to be more open with the public on what the council is doing.
What are your goals if elected?
If elected, I have the experience to start on day one. I will work to abolish sales tax refunds, lower taxes and diligently work to establish a homestead exemption, the first in San Patricio County.
I will schedule more town meetings where conversations can take place to answer questions from the public, not just hear comments from the public at city hall during city council meetings, and a once a year State of the City.
I will follow the lead of the voters concerning the entertainment district. I will continue working with the school district, Chatwork, the chamber of commerce and any and all organizations that support Portland’s growth.
Portland is a safe and wonderful town to live in, I want to keep it a safe and affordable place to live.
Council Member (two year term)
Elizabeth Ackman
What is your occupation?
I am Elizabeth Ackman, a financial advisor for Edward Jones. I am originally from Dallas and came to the area as an operations manager for the Air Liquide cryogenic air separation plant in Ingleside.
Portland became my home and I changed careers to have an impact on my community when I saw a need to help people plan for their financial goals and retirement. There is a lack of financial preparation both in primary education and employer provided plans.
As an advisor my role is to organize, protect, grow and transition wealth for my clients and their families.
What is your educational background?
I have a Masters in Industrial Technology & Safety from Texas A&M, Commerce, B.A. in Biology & Criminal Justice Studies from the University of Texas at Dallas, and an A.S. in Accounting and Chemistry from a community college in Dallas.
I am licensed by FINRA with a Series 7 and 66 registration and licensed for life insurance. I am a certified Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC). I am currently finishing a certification in Behavioral Finance.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
What sets me apart from my opponents are my creativity and passion for community. I have a vision of the opportunities this city has to offer its citizens. I stay current with local and regional issues that might affect the city.
I have proven my civic engagement by joining the grassroots citizen group that partnered with the city to build the Kaiah Dog Park, was appointed to the Portland Construction Board in 2019 and I have been volunteering at the voting polls since the November 2020 election.
In 2020 I supported small business owners by helping them connect with Small Business Services and avidly promoting them on social media.
As the chair of the Windfest Planning Committee for the Portland Chamber of Commerce I was the head of a fantastic team that organized the 47th annual festival, the largest event in Portland.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
Public service is a privilege. I plan to improve the bridge between community and growth as an advocate for the citizens.
The council performs three crucial functions that no other body can perform: representation, legislation, and oversight.
If it fails to fill these roles adequately, Portland loses. By speaking for the constituents’ interests, a city councilor bridges the gap between city hall and the parts of the city that feel disenfranchised.
A city councilor must remember that they are there to represent the citizens interests at city hall. They are not an ambassador from city hall to the district, however there should be a motivation to educate the public so they understand why the council makes decisions.
I plan to engage in robust discussions during city council meetings and invite citizens to engage in more public comment.
What are your goals if elected?
My goal is to guide growth and progress while cultivating a community together.
Imagine staying in Portland on the weekends because you have tickets to a local show, or you have an evening class to learn a new language at the community center.
I see the city supporting the small businesses as much as the large industry around us, by including them in campaigns or hosting community events that showcase our local entrepreneurs. I recognize that we have lost basic civic education so I would like to establish a Youth Advisory Commission where the youth will learn to affect change in the community and have a place to interact with their peers and adults on issues of importance to their community.
Zach T. Albrecht
What is your occupation?
I am currently the Turnaround Manager at Celanese leading the 2023 Turnaround. I have a background in reliability engineering and maintenance supervision.
What is your educational background?
I earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Texas A&M. While in college, I was in the Corps of Cadets on an Army scholarship. After I commissioned as a lieutenant, I attended Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Leonard Wood and graduated with honors from the chemical school.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
The biggest area that sets me apart from the other candidates is that I am in a unique position where I have served on the council for several months, experienced the learning curve, am knowledgeable on issues affecting the city and have already built relationships with council and leaders of the region.
While I’m still a new member, who offers a fresh perspective, I will not need time to learn the nuances of being on council which allows me to lead efficiently.
Lastly, my experience in the chemical industry and the military set me apart. In my career I have been able to serve in the Army as a leader at the platoon level, respond at the brigade level to hurricanes, civil unrest, and COVID-19 while also managing a $27,000,000 turnaround in my civilian career. This allows me to bring leadership experience, fiscal responsibility and industry knowledge to council.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I will work with city management to continue the city’s growth in a responsible manner that maintains the safe friendly atmosphere Portland is known for.
I believe we will continue to grow in population and that growth should be strategically planned with each development reviewed to ensure its fit and impact to the city.
This growth and development should benefit our residents. The improvements I plan to make include new retail options, continued investments in our parks and developing Old Town. My voting record during my time on council reflects these ideals. I have had the opportunity to vote for increases to our bike trails, improvements to the boat ramp, renovations to Indian Point Pier and agreements to bring new retail to Portland.
I will work with council and staff to ensure that all new developments fit into our culture and the vision we have for the city.
What are your goals if elected?
My goals on council are to ensure our city remains a family-oriented community that people want to and can afford to live in and that the city remains a leader in the Coastal Bend.
To me, this means ensuring that we continue to invest in our infrastructure while supporting our first responders and courting meaningful developments. We can leverage the growth we are experiencing to bring new retail and residents to Portland which will fund necessary expansions of police, fire, parks and public works while keeping taxes low.
Council has a responsibility to guarantee that these new developments benefit the city as a whole, are forward looking, in line with our vision and inclusive of new technology.
Frank Locascio
What is your occupation?
I am retired. I have worked for almost 50 years for a few major companies as a project manager building several large facilities in the area.
What is your educational background?
I have a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from a Louisiana State University. More importantly, I have many years of project management, planning, scheduling, and cost control experience. Getting the job done on time and within cost.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I will bring diversity to the city council. Most important is my age and experience. I will also represent all residents along with those who live on a fixed income and on the west side of US 181.
Portland can only grow to the west and the city needs planned and control expansion.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I will provide more diverse and fiduciary responsible decisions in planning, zoning, and tax matters of the city.
What are your goals if elected?
My goal is to provide sound leadership to make decisions that best serve the community and tax base. I will work to provide more leisure options for adults and teens. More things for them to do.
I will work to improve the synergy between city government and the school system. I support the improvement of the infrastructure of “old town” and Sunset Lake Park. I think we need to build on our notoriety of the best kite Boarding site in the nation.
Gary W. Moore
What is your occupation?
I own Revolutionary Insurance Group that specializes in Property & Casualty Insurance.
What is your educational background?
I have a Bachelors in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from American InterContinental University. I also served four years in the U.S. Navy.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
The main thing that sets me apart from my opponents is my experience. It has been my pleasure to serve the citizens of Portland for two terms as a council member.
Within that time frame I have learned quite a bit relating to city government and state laws that affects how cities operate by attending many training classes hosted by the Texas Municipal League.
I also have made an effort to develop relationships with neighboring city council members, G-P School Board Trustees, elected officials of higher office and other stakeholders in our region to increase dialog when issues that affect us all arise.
Lastly, I have proven that I am willing to stand up on important issues like the unfair taxation of Portland citizens from the proposed San Patricio County Hospital District in 2021.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I will continue to listen to the citizens of Portland to keep that ‘Small Town Feeling’ while managing the inevitable growth brought by neighboring industry.
What are your goals if elected?
My goals have not changed since being elected in 2018. I still find it so important to keep our taxes low. I am so proud that we have been able to grow this city and still have one of the lowest property tax rates in the region. I will continue to work on adding rooftops that will make our city more attractive to retailers and restaurants.
Finally, I would like to see the development of Old Town come to fruition. We have worked on getting this project going for over three years, and look forward to seeing the citizens of Portland benefit from this development.
John Reed
What is your occupation?
I am a proud law enforcement veteran of over 21 years (Master Peace Officer), 20 of those years are in the Coastal Bend, including San Patricio Sheriff’s Dept., Ingleside Police and currently Port of Corpus Christi Police, where I serve largely as a Coxswain on the various patrol and fire boats owned by the Port.
My primary responsibilities are the safety and security of the Port, responding to emergencies both on land and water, as well as a watchdog for any environmental issues that might otherwise go undetected, among many other duties.
What is your educational background?
I have an Associates in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement (CJ/LE) and hundreds of continuing education hours in that field and related topics. I was also a Nationally Registered EMT and worked part-time as an EMT-B.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
My background as a first responder and public servant, working for municipalities and interacting with communities with such a diverse demographic and socio-economic background gives me a unique perspective on how the decisions made at higher levels of local government affect the population at large.
The every day challenges and the duties of a police officer open the door for creative problem solving and require critical thinking, often ‘outside the box’.
As a police officer I have sworn to uphold the law from a local level through to the Constitution and that would hold especially true as a councilman. I take that oath very seriously and am uncompromising with regard to our rights as citizens of this great nation.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I wish I could say that electing me will result in getting more green spaces, a couple tennis courts or new parks and lower taxes. The reality is that if elected, my job is not to walk in and make changes, regardless of what my personal opinion on an issue.
My job is to represent the majority of my fellow citizens in making decisions with the six other representatives. To that end I would like to see more public interaction between council and the citizens. We need to improve the way Portland seeks public comment, expand the time frame if necessary and improve the transparency of the projects Portland is working on.
We can improve our communication, through no fault of past council members.
I want to do a deep-dive into how other cities do it and replicate what works well. Doing that correctly will undoubtedly lead to countless improvements.
What are your goals if elected?
I want to see major projects getting more input from citizens before they are brought up for a council vote.
Portland’s growth will happen with or without a common sense plan. We need to account not only for the existing population, but for the population we want to have. If we intend to keep families moving here, or expect them to stay, we need to offer attractions to improve the quality of life here.
We need not only parks and green spaces, but to attract businesses and activities that will appeal to that demographic. The new Entertainment District proposal is a step in that direction. Adding another dog park and another tennis court would be a bonus, provided the public is in support.
As I see it, Portland is the safest, cleanest and most desirable place to call home in the Coastal Bend. Let’s plan to keep that reputation.
Gregory
Council Member
Aaron Boyes
What is your occupation?
I am a part-time horticultural technician. I served in the Air Force for 10 years and was a phlebotomist for five years before I got COVID-19 in November of 2020 and am still having Long Covid health issues, which is why I am only working part-time. My wife is a RN travel nurse.
What is your educational background?
I have an Associates Degree from the military and some college which I am now working on a Liberal Arts Degree.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I think my wide range of travel, experiences and knowledge from different cultures, ethnicities and beliefs help me to try and be objective and open-minded. A fresh perspective.
What improvements do you plan to make if elected?
I believe in family and community first. I would like to see what the city already has in motion and see if we can try to start a series of community programs such as a garden project, craft/trade days and maybe a community pool.
What are your goals if elected?
Do what I can to support my community and make it a better place for us all. Help the city improve and grow in a positive way. I think it is important that everyone do what they can to support their community in what ever way you can, even if you have no experience.
Everyone is valuable and every voice should be heard.
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•