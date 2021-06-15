To try and encapsulate Tony Magar’s life story in one article seems to be doing a disservice, but one that needs to be done nonetheless.
The famous modern artist has lived numerous lives in just a span of 85 years and now calls Portland his home where he rents a quaint one bedroom home overlooking the “Riviera on bay” which he calls very inspiring.
He’s been all over the world, learning from other famous artists, writers, poets and musicians and has settled locally to rest his bones as he prepares for his next big act.
“I was working in New York and I saw a painting in a show and I kept going back to look at it,” Magar recalled. “It happened to be a (Willem) de Kooning painting that was on show there at one point and it just rocked my socks.”
At the time, Magar was doing off jobs to get by but managed to save enough money to buy himself a plane ticket to Spain where he wanted to immerse himself in the art scene and hone his budding talent for painting.
“I got to Spain and I rented a house for a year on Costa Brava in a little town called Torremolinos and I found all these American writers and painters,” he said. “There was a little gallery, a little restaurant, a little bar and it was the greatest little town I came across so I stayed there for a year.
“I had my own swimming pool at this house I rented for $1,000 a year on the beach – you had to climb a squiggly path down the beach – and all I could hear was jazz on both sides of me and it was fantastic.
“So, I’d be hearing the sketches of Spain come pouring out of these houses at night were all these writers were down the hill, because they had little houses all the way down there.”
During that time, Magar was learning to paint when he wasn’t hanging out with his new artist friends, taking in the splendors of Spain.
“We used to go to the bullfights together and he was in there,” he said. “Hemingway was living there, just outside of town.
“And we would always gather in this restaurant afterwards to eat.
“I remember at one of the bullfights they gave him the bulls ear,” Magar laughed. “He was a really friendly guy.”
During that year he also traveled to Italy and studied more art, this time of the more abstract kind.
“I journeyed up to Rome and I saw a show by Afro (Libio Basaldella), who was very much ahead of his time,” he added. “He was incredible.”
The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan bought Afro’s 1957 painting Night Flight just to get a reference of how famous the guy is.
After his year lease was up, Magar headed back to New York and found a loft in Battery Park near Wall Street. While the area was trying to be rejuvinated and buildings were being torn down around him, Magar began collected gargoyles, pieces of wood and debris and using them in his art.
“And then everyone started moving down there,” he recalled.
He soon met John Chamberlain (an American sculptor) who lived across the street from Magar, Neil Williams whom he calls a big influence and then he met Mark di Suvero, who has large sculptures in nearly every major city in the United States. Di Suvero would use pieces from torn down buildings in the area and was in a construction accident where he broke his back.
“He was coming down to get logs in his wheelchair and we met and became friends,” Magar said. “One day he asked if wanted to work for him and I said yes, so I pushed him around a wheelchair for seven years. I was apprentice for seven years.
“He taught me everything there was to know about art. Everything from music to writers – the whole thing.”
With di Suvero, Magar would travel all over the United States helping him install his gigantic art pieces in parks and museums until one day he thought he and his artist friends would create a name for themselves in the New York art scene.
Di Suvero gathered his rich clientele and called on famed art dealer Paula Cooper to let them know about this motley crew of modern artists and soon they were the talk of the town.
“After that happened, we exploded it,” Magar said. “We got famous.”
Soon he was rubbing elbows with (Julian) Schnabel, (Jean-Michel) Basquiat and Andy Warhol just to name a few. They would all meet at the famed Cedar Tavern where musician Bob Dylan, poet Allen Ginsberg and writer Jack Kerouac called their second home. Even Jackson Pollock frequented the place before being banned for tearing off a bathroom stall door in a drunken rage.
After fame had worn out its welcome, Magar later moved to woods of Colorado to protest President Richard Nixon’s term and would only make carvings out of wooden roof shingles to make a little money in order to get by.
After Nixon’s term was up, Magar met up with some old artists friends and started an artist commune in New Mexico before settling in Houston where he had his latest exhibition on display, “The Winds of Autumn.”
Now in his mid-80s, Magar sits in his living room, converted in to a studio, with what he thinks will be one of his last paintings.
While doing a simple Google search for Magar reveals numerous images of him througout the years and his famous paintings, being in the room with him and his latest canvas is awe inspiring.
In between teaching a couple of local art students, Magar said he’s just trying to find to relax and reflect on his life as an artist and his more than 50 solo gallery shows he has over the years.
“It’s getting harder and harder to stand up and do these paintings,” he said. “After this one I may have one more in me. We’ll see.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•