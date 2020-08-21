TAFT – The mask issue has been sparking debate since early July when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases. As of Aug. 7, San Patricio County has 236 active cases.
On Aug. 1, Taft residents discovered the city’s only laundromat, 3 Sheets to the Wind, had a sign on the door saying the business was permanetly closed.
