S Pg1 8-13 Landromat Closed for No Masks_1.jpg

John Rogers has run the 3 Sheets in the Wind laundromat, located at 101 McIntyre Ave. in Taft, for five years, and it recently closed due to complaints of him not wearing a mask. Rogers is autistic and can’t wear a mask due to sensory issues. He is now planning to move to Florida with his mother, and they have no plans on reopening.

 Paul Gonzales

TAFT – The mask issue has been sparking debate since early July when Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in public spaces in counties with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases. As of Aug. 7, San Patricio County has 236 active cases.

On Aug. 1, Taft residents discovered the city’s only laundromat, 3 Sheets to the Wind, had a sign on the door saying the business was permanetly closed.

