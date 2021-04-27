For more than a decade, Tom Armstrong has been saving animals; first with the Fallen Horse Rescue, then helping out the Mathis Animal Control and now joining the city as the official Mathis Animal Control officer.
As of last week, Armstrong is responsible for saving more than 1,500 dog’s lives and, with the animal shelter receiving some major upgrades, Armstrong’s plan is taking shape.
But he’s not done yet.
With the help of the city and Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush, Armstrong is slowly – but surely – developing his vision of what he wants the Mathis Animal Control facility to become.
“This was the vision I had in my head,” Armstrong said, “It’s a friendly, inviting place and it’s nice because now people can come here and get your city tags, which is where it should be. No one wants to go to city hall or the PD.
“We take care of it and it’s done. And I can also educate you on rabies vaccines all this other stuff.”
Armstrong first “em ‘barked’” on this quest to save dogs’ lives when he noticed that so many were being euthentized at the shelter and knew something could be done – it would just take some hard work and a community of volunteers with the same vision.
“I just stepped into it and kept going with the plans that I put in place three years prior,” he said. “These changes don’t happen overnight.
“People have to know that the shelter has changed, that there is a heart in it, that somebody does care about your animals – and we should all have animals – but they have to be safe at home. They have to be secured on your property and they have to be vaccinated.”
While he said that he still desperately needs volunteers at the shelter and families to foster the animals for two to three weeks, it’s been the other shelters in the county like Taft and Sinton, as well as all the animal rescues, that have helped him be so successful in saving animal’s lives.
“I was brought in here to lower the euthanize rate and change the way animal control patrolled, the way they interacted with people,” Armstrong said. “So the plans we put in place were my plans.
“Instead of euthanizing dogs every three days I said we should hold them for six days. If the owner doesn’t come claim them, let’s get them out of here.
“Let’s get over the mindset that the shelter is evil.”
With fresh paint on the kennels and a brand new office, complete with a picnic table for sitting and donated leashes, collars, toys and run lines (all free to the public), it’s no wonder Armstrong’s slowly but surely, changing not only the city’s, but the county’s, way of thinking when it comes to rescuing animals.
“I think it needed a facelift but I envisioned better, just like we did with the police department – we envisioned better,” Chief Roush said. “Tom has done a really excellent job at maintaining the animal shelter and was doing an excellent job before I got here.
“I know previously Mathis had some issues with animal control, I knew the history. And when I got here I didn’t see any of that, which was pleasing to me.
“He has just done an outstanding job.”
Armstrong also said that all this wouldn’t be possible without the help of Keeley Rogers, who volunteers sometimes up to six days a week while working at .
“Without her, this shelter would not be what it is. Period,” Armstrong said. “She is my go to. I can’t do this alone and she’s been here nearly as long as I have.
“I just want to thank her for her dedication and service because without her this may not have been possible.”
A few of the things Armstrong is working on is getting a transitional building where the dogs can be placed once they are vaccinated for fleas and heart worms. Some shelters do runs so they can be let loose and run around as well as actual dog parks with obstacles. He said with something like that, once the shelter is closed, the park would remain open to the public and be a space for everyone to enjoy and have fun with their dogs.
“How do you change the shelter?” he asked. “You have to put a heart into it. You have to put somebody in here that cares does what’s best for the animals and what’s best for that shelter, and that will work at it every day. That’s what I do.
“I still have a broad vision,” Armstrong added. “There’s still stuff I want to do, but it’s becoming a reality. We will get there.”
