An incident involving several Mathis ISD student athletes is currently under investigation by school and local officials.
On July 29, several Lady Pirate volleyball players who had missed practice the day before were forced to do bear crawls across the track around the football field as punishment. With temperatures reaching the high 90s, several of the student athletes’ palms ended up severely burned.
MISD sophomore Lauryn Pena wound up at the hospital with second degree burns on her palms which resulted in huge blisters.
Her mother, Stefanie Pena, was out of town for work when her husband called her to tell her what had happened.
“When my husband sent me the photos, honestly, I was just disgusted and distraught,” she said. “I was just, like, what the heck just happened to my daughter, you know.
“I was so upset. I was livid.”
S. Pena told her husband what to get to treat her wounds because it was too late to go to the doctors. She also talked to head coach Brette Sorrells about the incident that night.
“What made me so upset is that she told me the girls didn’t even complain,” S. Pena said. “I had already talked to my daughter before that and I told her I know that’s not true because she specifically told me that she showed her hands to coach (Mary Villarreal), which was the actual coach who had made them do the bear crawls.”
Her daughter said when she complained about her injury to the coaches, she was told to continue or else she would have to do more.
S. Pena said there were about eight other girls who all had burns on their hands, one even requiring plastic surgery to repair the damage.
In response, MISD Superintendent Benny P. Hernández issued a statement that read, “The Mathis Independent School District has received a report of injuries suffered by some volleyball players during practice. The district takes all issues dealing with student injuries seriously. Further, the district shall cooperate with any regulatory agencies to ensure that this matter deserves the attention it deserves. The safety of the district’s students remains of upmost importance to the district personnel, and all employees will continue to follow all safety protocols developed by the District.”
For now the Pena family is unsure of what to do. They said they haven’t heard from MISD, which is conducting its own investigation along with the Mathis PD and Child Protective Services. She also said that a group of the injured students’ mother have sought legal advice.
“We don’t want this to happen again,” S. Pena said. “We don’t want this to happen to any other child.
“We want something to be done so that our girls aren’t afraid to go back to school and we as parents feel safe with them there.”
When asked if the coaches would face disciplinary action, Hernandez wrote back saying that he could not comment further due to the ongoing investigation.
