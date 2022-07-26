Encarnacion “Chon” and Olivia Trevino spent 63 years together as a married couple in Mathis. Together they raised six children who wound up blessing them with 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
They were well known not only in the local community, but throughout the area, especially Chon, who was an energetic man who would talk to anyone and everyone he came across.
The couple were so in love that when he fell ill, so did Olivia. And when he passed away on June 22, she followed just a few hours later.
“When people heard the news, they actually said, ‘Your parent’s story is just like the movie “The Notebook,”’” daughter Janie Villareal said. “Hospice said their temperature and vitals were even the same.
“They were so in sync that they said their love may be strong enough to possibly even take them together. And it did.
“I’ve heard that could happen because they were so close. They were inseparable. You hear things but you don’t think it’s going to happen.”
For the last four years, Villareal had been her parents’ caretaker. When her father fell ill, she sold her house and moved into her parent’s home because she didn’t want them in a nursing home.
She stopped working and devoted all of her time to the care of her parents and was there by their side, along with her siblings, the day the two of them passed.
“We were prepared for losing my dad, because he wasn’t doing great,” Villareal said. “He was unresponsive for seven days so we knew it was coming, but never did we think that in less than 48 hours my mom was going to follow.”
Olivia, who was also ill at the time, was actually recovering and the nurses were just talking about how they could start feeding her liquid to prepare her for solids, but the moment Chon died, her vitals plummeted. No one had even told her the news yet, she just knew.
Villareal said she and her siblings were actually discussing who was going to stay with their mom during Chon’s funeral, not knowing that it would be a funeral for them both.
Chon was born in Orange Grove and Olivia was born in George West. But as fate would have it, their two families moved to Mathis when they were teenagers and they quickly found each other, beginning a journey together that would eventually end together.
Villareal said when asked how his dad knew Olivia was the one, he would say, “I just knew. I knew it the first time I saw her. I knew that she was it for me.”
They would soon wed on June 6, 1959.
Villareal said they lasted 63 years because their faith was so strong and they were firm believers in God. She said, even at the end, her parents said they wouldn’t have made it this far without their faith. And when it came to their marriage, her mother would say that nothing is ever truly broken, everything is fixable.
She said that it also took determination and it worked because they were able to find middle ground and work things out.
“They went through some tough times, they went through a lot of hardships, but my dad said that he realized that it was never about anybody else,” Villareal continued. “He said it was about him and it was about my mom because when they fell in love, no one else had anything to do with it. It was just him and her.”
Chon spent 30 years working for Mathis ISD, a place he loved and where everyone knew him. He would go on to make lifelong friends with not only the staff but the students as well.
“He was all about Mathis,” Villareal said. “Mathis was his life, being a Pirate was his life. He took pride in it.
“If he had not gotten sick 30 years ago, he probably would still be working for Mathis ISD.”
Villareal said that one of the perks of her dad working at the school was that sometimes he would show up with ice cream, not just for her but the entire class.
She said when news of his passing began to spread throughout the community, she began getting flowers, phone calls and texts from people she didn’t even know from George West, Orange Grove, Beeville and even from all over Texas.
The weekend the couple died, an older man knocked on her parents door and asked if he could have coffee with Chon, even if he couldn’t speak, he just wanted to sit and visit with him for a while.
The man was from Lubbock and hadn’t heard the news so when Encarnacion “Chon” Trevino Jr. told him, the man went to his truck and broke down, waking up everyone that was in the house.
“He said, ‘Your dad was like a dad to me when I didn’t have anybody,’” Villareal said. “‘I lost my parents at a young age and your dad became my dad. We went fishing together, we traveled together, we would have coffee together. Your dad was a rock, your dad was a pillar, your dad was an amazing soul, somebody that left his mark on everybody that met him and I’m really going to miss him.’
“We were just blown away because we didn’t even know this person and my dad was such a big part of his life.”
With all the social media messages from people the family has never heard of and the packed church for their funeral, it is clear that the couple had a lasting impact on not just the area communities, but especially their children.
“Dad was so giving and a hard worker,” daughter Isabel Wurl said. “We didn’t have money so he took out a loan to buy me a flute so I could join band. It took him a while to pay that off, but I still have the flute.”
Wurl also said she was with her mom when she took her first – and only – airplane flight to meet her new grandson. For another grandchild, she found herself having to sleep in a funeral home just to meet her.
“She was so brave,” Wurl laughed.
Son Birdie Trevino added, “Dad was a great provider. He gave me clothes to wear, a roof over my head and made sure I was always fed. Mom made sure there was always food on the table.
“We all never went without and they were always loving and caring throughout my life.”
Trevino Jr. added, “They provided unconditional love and for us built a solid and long-lasting relationship with God.
“They created a foundation of respect, responsibility and accountability to family. They also demonstrated that the gift of time is a blessing.”
It’s been more than two weeks since the couple was laid to rest, but the wound is still very fresh in the lives they’ve touched, and by all accounts there were many. But they all seem to understand, especially their children, why they had to leave together and they wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
“As the pastor put it at the funeral, he said there was no widow, or widower here,” Villareal said. “Mom and dad lived a good life. They were ready, they were tired. I think right now they’re probably saying, ‘We’re home. We didn’t have to be separated that long.’
“Not even death kept them apart.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•