MATHIS – It was in 2015 when Doug Dowler was looking to get back into the economic development business because “I just wanted to get back to my passion of economic development.” He was the director of an assisted living community in North Texas but prior to that spent 17 years in Nacogdoches as the executive director for a community housing and economic development organization.
Then he saw an ad for the economic development corporation (EDC)director position in a little town called Mathis and decided to apply.
