Back in 2015, Doug Dowler stepped in as director of the Mathis Economic Development Corporation and hit the ground running. Residents and visitors alike can still see the mark he left throughout the city with downtown completely changed and businesses flourishing.
He gave Mathis a good five years and when he announced his retirement in 2020 said, “I’m proud of everything that we’ve accomplished in five years. I feel like the community, the city council and the Mathis EDC have worked diligently to make a difference in Mathis.”
Since then the MEDC has been looking for someone to fill Dowler’s giant shoes and continue to push Mathis forward as the county continues to grow and expand into all areas of industry.
Turns out they didn’t have to look far.
Sabas Encinia Jr. graduated from and lives in Mathis and has for most of his life. For the past 15 plus years he’s been in the oil and gas industry but has roots in the community which makes him a perfect fit for his new position as the new MEDC Director, a position he’s only held for a few weeks.
Encinia is a hardworking father and husband first and foremost. After graduating from Mathis ISD, then Coastal Bend College, he decided to continue his education while working full time in Beeville for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and at the local H-E-B. During the summers he would also take on a third job before beginning his next path in life.
“I was pretty busy,” Encinia laughed. “And then I am also trying to maintain a family. My wife is a great supporter and she supported me through all this.
“H-E-B wasn’t going the way I had hoped it would at the time, then one day I passed by Halliburton just by chance and I saw a whole bunch of people there. I didn’t even know what the heck these people were doing but I decided to stop and they said to go apply so I did.”
He applied for the lowest tier position at the oil field service company just to get his foot in the door. When they called him in for an interview they looked at his already impressive resume and asked why he applied for such a low position. Management also had questions about the dates on said resume because they didn’t add up.
“The managers there said, ‘Hey, I want to confirm something, something’s off here. It says that you worked for TDCJ and H-E-B and then once in a while you had three jobs at one time and were going to school. Your dates are wrong.’
“I said no, sir. That’s fact,” he laughed. “They were very impressed to say the least.
“Management from Houston came down and wanted to hear this story, too, so I went on and told the same story and I told them they could check my credentials.
“They did and offered me a job on the spot. “
He worked for Halliburton for eight years dealing with explosives and radiation then, wanting to get out of the field, moved on to JW Wireline Company and went back to school and got his bachelor’s at TAMUCC then his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
“I started moving up the ranks and I ran the U.S. division for the wireline side and had divisions from Pennsylvania, Oklahoma all the way down to Texas,” Encinia said. “It was pretty busy. My division’s revenue was about 100 million a year.
“Then we ended up going public and that was an awesome experience. I was able to go to the New York Stock Exchange and was there when they rang the bell.
“It was a really cool experience.”
But soon after, just like any oil and gas company, the bust followed the boom. Encinia was then tasked with selling off all the company assets, from property all the way down to the nuts and bolts.
From there he held some management positions at construction companies, which were ramping up in the area due to the incoming industry and even had a hand in building the Steel Dynamics Inc. facility with ATS Industrial before deciding he wanted something more.
“I decided about six months ago when everything was kind of at a standstill as far as what I was doing,” Encinia said. “So this position opened up for the Mathis EDC director and I got some information from a friend you said, ‘Hey, I think you’d be a great ambassador for Mathis.’
“I said I’d check it out, did that cliché thing and said I’ll throw my name in the hat.
“The the MEDC board interviewed me and now I’m here.”
Encinia said that while San Patricio County is growing with industry popping up everywhere, Mathis seems to be left out of the conversation – which he plans on changing.
“My first job is going to bring awareness to Mathis,” he said. “I want to tell the industry, ‘Don’t forget about us, we’re here, too.’
“Without an EDC director for a while but we’re still here and need to be represented.”
He also said he wants to get something going on the 121 acres the city has available for development. Originally it was set for a housing development but due to the COVID pandemic and lack of EDC director the plans have fallen through.
“Look, I have a great team here with the EDC board as well as the people of Mathis,” Encina said. “I want to promote the city and its people first and foremost.
“And we also have great eateries like Van’s and two barbecue places that have been in the (Texas Monthly Top 50 BBQ Joints in Texas) – Smolik’s Smokehouse and Butter’s BBQ. I want to bring awareness to that and the fact that Mathis is a great place to raise a family.
“Industry is coming to bigger cities like Portland and Sinton but maybe we can be a support city. We don’t want the whole pie, just a slice.”
With just three weeks under his belt, Encinia knows he has his work cut out for him, but isn’t a stranger to hard work if his resume says anything about his work ethic. His desk is currently littered with files, folders, binders and papers he’s been studying trying to shorten his learning curve while setting up meetings with county officials to let them know that Mathis is here and deserves a place at the county growth table.
“It’s very exciting to be here,” Encinia said. “It’s a totally different path but I have great people surrounding me.
“Even if it seems like these things are just a drop in the bucket, eventually the bucket will get full and with the EDC board at my side I think we’ll make a great team and make things happen here in Mathis.”
