For the last 12 years, Lydia Martinez Perez has been the caretaker of Tom Mathis Cemetery in Mathis. Historically, the cemetery was segregated but is now used to bury loved ones who have financial hardship. It is a privately owned cemetery so the county or city can’t have workers go in and keep it clean.
Perez said that she has a passion for rescuing old cemeteries and helps out with ones in Skidmore and Beeville. She said she has been an advocate of sorts in reminding the community that these cemeteries have history and need volunteers to keep them clean.
“People just need to come and try to do a little volunteering or cleaning up,” Perez said. “I’ve made a big difference in these 12 years and I always go back and remember the times all these people in my life impacted and encouraged me to do this. My family and friends were always there to support me in this.”
When she first came to the cemetery, it was overgrown with fallen trees throughout. The association that was tasked with taking care of the place turned to Perez who volunteered to take it over.
When her children were in grade school, she began taking them out to the cemetery to clean up what they could to teach them about spending their free time doing something good. To this day, her children, now adults, will still show up when they’re in town and walk through to clean up, with her son bringing his own mower to cut the grass.
“So now people come to the cemetery, they’re so proud of it,” Perez said. “I see people walking up during the holidays putting flowers on the graves.
“Most of them are from out of town like Dallas and one couple I just met was from Washington. The lady could barely walk, she was so sick, and I talked to her and she handed me some money to look after her mother’s grave.”
Perez told the lady that she doesn’t accept monetary donations, but does take things they need like weedeater line to help with upkeep.
When visitors refuse to take no for an answer, she has them write a check to the association which has gone to purchase benches that can now be seen at the cemetery.
Now, Perez is looking for help filling in two large craters in the road that run through the cemetery. She is looking for someone to donate two truckloads of caliche and that her and some volunteers can do the work from there.
“The road is so bad, it’s only about 300 feet long but it has deep holes,” Perez said. “I just received a call about someone who had gone to visit but couldn’t drive through.”
Since it is a privately owned cemetery, the county commissioners hands are tied since public funds can’t go to the betterment of a private space. While the commissioners said they would like to help and take the lead in the project, it seems unlikely due to statutes in place at this time.
Perez said she appreciated the county’s efforts and hopes someone will come forward to help out with the caliche donation.
“Me, my husband and a few guys that volunteer can spread it,” she said. “I’m just worried about this cemetery, it’s one of our oldest and one of the most attractive cemeteries in the city.
“People have donated those trees that are out there now so I know there are people out there that want to help and this how they can.”
