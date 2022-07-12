Annette Freeman, for the past 20 years, has been the face of not only the Mathis Post Office but local veterans, making sure they receive the support they need.
Freeman started at the post office on June 29, 2002, and retired on June 30, marking exactly 20 years as postmaster. Her service to the country has sent the Mississippi native all over the country, from Jackson State University with the ROTC program then off to Indiana and North Carolina.
“I was on active duty for three years, got out, got married, moved to Texas, got in the Army Reserve and stayed another 25 years,” Freeman said. “So I have a total of 20 military years.”
After moving to Texas, Freeman landed in Rosenberg, working at the Richmond and Memphis, Texas, post offices. Her husband moved around the state for work and his job would ultimately take him to Robstown.
“After being at home for two or three months, I was like, ‘I cannot be in a house with our 4-year-old anymore,’” she laughed. “So I went to the local post office and told them I needed a job.”
There were no clerk positions at the post office so Freeman had to settle for being a mail carrier, a position she avoided due to her fear of dogs.
“After carrying mail for a while, I started training in the management program and eventually got promoted to supervisor and then transferred out to the Robstown area and went out and took some officer in charge positions in Refugio and Bishop,” Freeman continued.
“Then I found out a position was open in Mathis and I came out here to check that out.
“I got here and I found my own little slice of heaven.”
So now after 20 years serving the community, what does Freeman plan to do in the retirement phase of her life?
“Nothing,” she laughed. “And that’s going to be a good thing. My parents still live in Mississippi and they’re elderly so at the end of the month, me and my twin are going to take a trip to Mississippi.”
She also said that she can get to see her twin sister more often, who retired last year and lives in Virginia. Other than that she has no plans but to just enjoy retirement.
“It’s been fun,” she said. “I’ve had a great group of people to work with and for me that was wonderful.
“I’ll always have love for the people that live here and I’ll miss them very much. We were all just one big happy family.
