A Mathis local was eyeing the Texas District 27 Senate seat way before Democratic Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. announced his retirement earlier this year. In fact, Lucio voted on a redistricting map that turned District 27 about 48% Republican compared to the previous 38%, opening the floodgates for candidates for both parties to throw their hats into the ring.
District 43 State Rep. J.M. Lozano even said that it was a good decision because it will make the Senate seat a competitive one and whoever wants that seat will have to travel all over the district to campaign which means the candidate will remain in touch with the community.
Enter Isreal Salinas.
Mathis native and resident Salinas recently announced his candidacy for Texas Senate District 27, seeking the Republican nomination in the 2022 Republican Primary Election in March. Salinas considers himself an average, everyday American and Texan – the common man conservative – who works a regular job, doesn’t come from a political family and doesn’t buy into an elitist view of politics.
“As a man of humble origins, I feel that I am the embodiment of the grassroots movement,” Salinas said, adding that the founders did not restrict public service to the elite because they knew that the common man with conviction would be more attuned to the needs of his fellow countrymen. “I am ready to be a voice that protects my fellow Texans from a government, whether it be federal or state, that would grow its own power and never release control after it has gained it.”
Salinas sees this Senate race as even more critical now that Lucio is out of the picture, stressing that the Democratic Party would work hard to fill this seat with a Democrat who would not be a prolife advocate, as Sen. Lucio was, and that could undo the strides forward that have been made in the Texas Legislature to protect the unborn.
“A Democrat who fled to D.C. in an attempt to keep Texas from passing the election integrity bill, seeks election and will not vote to protect the unborn,” Salinas added referring to Democrat Rep. Alex Dominguez’s announcement to run to replace Sen. Lucio. “It is crucial, now more than ever, that you voice your support to my unapologetically prolife campaign.”
When asked what prompted his interest in seeking public office, he explained that he grew tired of only sharing articles and making Facebook posts, and reached out to his local county Republican Party, intending only to serve as a small level volunteer.
Once he learned that his precinct had rarely – if ever – had a precinct chair, he volunteered to serve on the county executive committee and lead the conservative effort in his precinct. He has since served as a delegate to all levels of Republican conventions, including the Republican National Convention.
Salinas has been very active over the last two years, volunteering for the campaigns of several Republican candidates in local, state and federal elections, currently including Mayra Flores for Congress in District 34 and formerly Pastor Frank Pomeroy in his 2020 campaign for Texas Senate in District 21 and has provided testimony in the legislature in support of the recently passed Constitutional carry legislation.
Salinas promises to be the pro-family, pro-God, pro-life, and pro-Second Amendment candidate that families in District 27 can rely on to be their voice and ensure their conservative values are upheld in the Texas Senate, he said.
“I decided to run because I really wanted to get more involved in politics,” he continued. “I’m really running on state sovereignty. I want to be pushing for the state of Texas to have the authority over itself.
“You see things like vaccine mandates and crackdowns on mask mandates and those types of things coming down from the government and I think we need to have somebody in the legislature that’s going to push back against that to say that Texas is the one with the authority to make those kinds of decisions.
“I will fight to ensure that the state of Texas continues to be a beacon of Liberty to the rest of the nation for years to come.”
His additional priorities are to continue the fight against Critical Race Theory in our public school curriculum and other ideologies that seek to undermine America and promote division.
In addition to his strong conservative activism and campaign volunteer work, Salinas said he has served as a volunteer in the Sandia Volunteer Fire Department and his background includes working as a correctional officer with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and a substitute teacher at Mathis ISD.
Born in Mathis, Salinas returned to South Texas after graduating high school. Residing in Mathis with his wife, Sara, he currently works for the San Patricio County Parks Department.
“It’s going to be a rough uphill battle,” Salinas said. “I know that there’s going to be people on the Democrat side, and probably even on the Republican side, that have big money but that’s not me, I don’t have big money. I don’t come from politics.
“But you see out in New Jersey where a truck driver was able to win to beat the Senate President Steve Sweeney – that’s something that I know is possible, and that’s something that I want to try to recreate out here in South Texas. This regular dude who works for the San Patricio County Parks Department who was a waiter, he was a substitute teacher, he worked for (Texas Department of Criminal Justice) for two years.
“As long as you have conviction, this will to serve the people, I think that’s all it takes to be able to win an election.”
