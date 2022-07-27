With the industrial growth spreading from Portland into Sinton and the spaces in between, it seems as if Mathis, located at the furthermost tip of San Patricio County, is taking the longest to get a piece of that lucrative pie.
But with some key leadership positions in place – and some good ol’ fashioned luck – Mathis isn’t waiting around for growth to trickle into its economy, they’re doing it themselves.
Downtown
The next and final phase of the Mathis Downtown Improvement Project is gearing up which will finish the widening of sidewalks, adding shrubbery and trees along with street lights from Nueces Street all the way to Highway 359. The project was implemented to improve walkability in the downtown area.
Mathis City Manager Mike Barrera said that the other phases of the project were completed with grants where the city had to match funds, but there were no more funds available to finish the project.
But he did find some money that would completely fund the remainder of the project without a match and is looking for TxDOT to complete the project in the next 12 months.
“And then we’ve got Bond 2020 that we started a couple of years ago, and we’re working on completing that hopefully in the next 60 days,” Barrera said. “That involves some street improvements, underground utilities and then some sealcoat for about 10-12 streets as well.”
Public services
When it comes to the Mathis EMS, fire and police departments, the city had budgeted for new buildings and wanted to place them together in one large area. They began looking around the city for a location large enough to house them all.
They recently received the rest of the funds to complete their Halo Flight landing pad from the Mathis EDC (MEDC) and the city, which should be completed next month. It is located at 8-acre Park near Highway 37. Barrera said that area makes sense for the new buildings since it is large enough to house them all in one central location.
“We’re kind of on a delay right now because we fell behind again on our audits but we’re real close to getting them done,” he said. “When we get that done, we can issue another set of bonds and we’re looking at about a million dollars for that along with some other match work.”
GLO funds
Perhaps the biggest financial news that hit Mathis recently happened on May 21, 2021 when Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and San Patricio County Judge David Krebs announced the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved more than $38.2 million in flood mitigation projects to improve drainage and water infrastructure for residents in the majority low-to-moderate income (LMI) area of San Patricio County and the city of Mathis.
Of those funds, Mathis received $22,830,172 for citywide water system improvements.
“We were very lucky to get a grant that size,” Barrera added. “There was a lot of competition for it but we applied for the $23 million and we got it.
“So there’s a lot of money coming into town but these projects take time. We’re pretty excited about trying to make sure we continue this momentum.”
The funds will be used to demolish and reconstruct the existing raw water pumping facility pier located on Lake Corpus Christi along with emergency generator improvements in order to maintain the supply of water. They will also install a generator on the shore side of Lake Corpus Christi Pier to keep raw water pumps operational.
Another generator located at the water treatment plant will be installed to keep service pumps operational during emergencies.
The funds will also go to improving the efficiency of moving wastewater to the wastewater treatment plant, the existing sanitary sewer line will be removed and replaced for increased capacity.
“We’re keeping this city going and we’ve got plenty of things to do to stay that way,” Barrera said. “I think it’s a good thing to be busy like this.”
Housing
Housing has been a major concern in the entire county when it comes to growth. Hundreds of roofs are going up in Portland and several more in Taft and the surrounding areas.
After a few false starts it looks like Mathis may have finally found their footing and is getting into the housing game in a big way.
The city of Mathis has 121 acres that the Mathis MEDC has come close to selling off to housing development firms in the past but plans continued to fall apart.
It wasn’t until the newly minted MEDC Director Sabas Encinia Jr. took over in March that a deal seems to have been made. It is only waiting on city council approval which it will likely receive at the July 11 meeting.
“I know the property has been here for a minute,” Encinia joked, “but things are moving right along. This investor from San Antonio says he wants to build homes there and ultimately I hope that comes to fruition because we’ve had that property for more than 20 years and haven’t been able to do anything with it.
“Hopefully now someone can.”
Encinia said that when he took over as the MEDC director one of his first goals was to sell that property, so he thought outside the box and managed to get someone interested and ready to put up the funds.
The same investor is already looking at other available properties in the city but Encinia wants to take his time and do things right rather than fast.
“I told him first things first,” he said. “Buy this land first, put ink to paper and once it’s dry, I’ll do my part and we’ll go from there. He’s a gentleman that wants to invest in the Mathis area and the ball’s slowly rolling, but it’s rolling.
“And it is pretty exciting.”
With several projects in the works, the Mathis landscape will slowly begin to change. And with continued growth in the county, who knows what will come next but one thing is for sure, they aren’t waiting around for it to come to them.
But they will surely welcome it when it does.
