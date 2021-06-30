Born the third of 10 children, Yolanda Dominguez has spent her entire life in Mathis and just after graduating high school was hired by Mathis ISD and spent 16 years as a paraprofessional before becoming a full-time elementary teacher.
But now, after 52 years teaching Mathis students, she has decided to retire.
“I’m a native of Mathis, I’ve never left,” Dominguez said. “I stayed here all my life.
“I started working as a clerk in the maintenance office, that’s what they originally hired me for, to do clerical work and be in charge of the buses and all of that.”
Back then, Mathis was a major migrant community so when families came to the small town from November through April to help harvest the local crops, their children would enroll in school there. They would all pile into one room – with no air conditioning at the time.
“They would come barefoot, they would come with whatever they had,” she remembered. “We had all these students, some were over age and we housed them all in one building. It was much different than now.”
Soon Dominguez began teaching fourth grade to those students, but quickly found a way to further her education while continuing to teach.
“I owe the Migrant Program a lot because they sent us to school,” Dominguez added. “They had a big my immigrant program full of professors at A&I in Kingsville and in the summers they would pay all the paraprofessionals to take classes and how to work with these migrant students and things like that, so we got free education.”
She went on to explain that since her father was a truck driver and rarely home and her mother didn’t speak English, it was up to her and her siblings to help each other with school and homework. It was because of their dedication, all 10 graduated high school and went to get some form of higher education.
Back at MISD, Dominguez has seen several regime changes, seen school board turstess as well as superintendents come and go, but perhaps one of the biggest changes came when Benny Hernandez took over as superintendent and made the school a district of innovation. Dominguez was on the committee that oversaw that change.
“We didn’t want year round school but we wanted to have choices to do whatever fit our community, whatever was best for our kids,” she said. “It’s not like we were going to hire uncertified people, but this way (Hernandez) could hire people that had experience, especially in high school which we needed so much help with guiding the kids.
“They don’t all have to go to a four-year school, they can go and learn how to be an electrician or whatever and get high paying jobs, so, we were all on board for that.”
Dominguez had planned on retiring last school year, just before the pandemic hit, but in order to do so would have caused her to travel to the state capitol in Austin which was shutdown and the effects of COVID-19 were still very unknown. She decided she would stay on for one more year, which was unlike any school year she had ever faced.
“I think my eyesight has gotten so bad,” she laughed. “We would log on the computer at 8 a.m. and be available all day and it was work but we were at home, and then spend the afternoon just contacting parents and getting the kids who didn’t have technology able to do their work.
“Then we came back and we had some kids online and some kids in the classroom and then we had to videotape our lessons – which was another thing I didn’t know how to do but learned.”
The city itself was also dealing with spike after spike of COVID-19 which didn’t help matters.
Dominguez eventually made it through the school year, learning more about technology in that year than she ever had previously, but decided it was time to go.
“I’s been hectic, but Mathis ISD has always been like a second family to me. At the middle school we’re all like a family, everybody supports each other and it’s nice,” Dominguez said.
“I love my job.
“I want to be that inspiration for at least one or two kids every year and have them say, ‘Oh, I want to do this, I want to aspire to do better.’
“I just want to thank Mathis ISD for allowing me to work this long, and always having faith in me. I’ve worked with so many different school boards and everybody’s always been nice and I’m grateful to all of them.”
So what does Dominguez plan on doing during her retirement?
“I’m going to just stay home for two weeks and not do anything – or do whatever I want,” she laughed. “Then I’m going to spend some time with my grandkids that I felt I have neglected.
“Then in November I’m going on a cruise. I’m planning on doing some traveling while I can before I can’t move because a lot of us wait too long and then when you want to go, you can’t.
“God willing everything will be OK.
“And I want to say thank you to all the families in the community who trusted their children with me. I loved them all, so thank you very, very much.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•