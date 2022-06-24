Throughout the 2022 season, the “next man up” philosophy was commonplace for the Sinton Pirates, so why not showcase it in the state championship game?
Jaquae Stewart was the next man up on the bump for the Pirates, and the senior lefty helped guide the Pirates to their first state championship in 20 seasons.
Stewart earned the win on the mound in relief, improving to 8-0 on the season as the Pirates routed Argyle 9-0 to claim the 4A state championship at the University of Texas’ Disch-Falk Field in Austin June 9.
Stewart had plenty of cushion when he came on in relief of starter Wyatt Wiatrek in the fourth inning and proceeded to throw four shutout innings while scattering three hits and striking out five.
In the seventh, he retired the first two batters before giving up a single, but then induced a ground ball that shortstop Blake Mitchell fielded and flipped to second baseman Marco Gonzales for the final out of the championship game.
Stewart, in the bottom of the first inning, gave Sinton the lead.
On a pitch that was inside on his hands, he got just enough of the ball to send a pop fly into shallow left field that Argyle third baseman Micah Roberts caught.
But, the catch took Roberts just deep enough into left to allow Blake Mitchell to tag up and race home for the first run of the game, giving Stewart an RBI on a sacrifice fly on the play.
In the second, Kaden McCoy hit a sacrifice fly for the first of his three RBIs for the Pirates.
McCoy went on to win the championship game MVP award after going 1 for 2 with three RBIs.
Sinton broke the game open in the third, tagging Argyle for seven runs, which all but put the game out of reach thanks to the way Stewart was dealing from the rubber.
That third inning was highlighted by McCoy’s two-run triple as well as an RBI double by Mitchell and RBI singles by both Braeden Brown and Gonzales.
Rene Galvan finished the game 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Mitchell went 1 for 4 with an RBI and two runs. Gonzales was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run, as was Canon Chester. Brown went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run.
Wiatrek got the start for the Pirates and threw three shutout innings for the Pirates, but he was pulled after two batters in the fourth, a decision Pirate coach Adrian Alaniz said was a “tough call,” but “felt like the right move.”
Stewart came on in relief and quickly got Sinton out of the inning with a goose egg still on Argyle’s side of the scoreboard.
He gave up a single to start the fifth, but retired the next three.
In the sixth, Argyle appeared to score its first run, but the batter was called for interference when Rylan Galvan tried to throw out a runner at second.
The batter was called out and both runners were sent back to their bases, wiping away the Eagles’ run.
Stewart struck out the next two batters to end the inning.
It was Sinton’s 31st consecutive victory and gave the Pirates a 36-1 mark for the year.
