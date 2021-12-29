As the indie/Americana/folk duo Yosh & Yimmy gear up to release their debut album on March 11, they decided to drop a holiday single last Friday, “Midnight Sled Ride,” as a one-off teaser for the upcoming release.
The group is comprised of Josh Glenn and former News of San Patricio reporter and current Karnes Countywide/The Progress Editor Jimmy Willden.
So when the duo decided to release the single, they figured it should be accompanied with a music video. And who else to direct the video than Charles Edge, aka Mr. Kippy?
For those who don’t know, Mr. Kippy is a prolific filmmaker in his own right having written and directed numerous short films for the Corpus Christi 7-Day Film Project (CC7D) over the last decade. In fact, Wilden is almost equally as prolific for his contributions to the short film competition and that’s where their paths initially crossed.
“So I participate in (CC7D) nearly every year and I showed Josh some of his stuff because I thought it was so creative and cool,” Willden said. “I thought it would be interesting if we got Kippy to do one of our videos and Josh was 100% down for that.
“I got in touch with Kippy and he didn’t really understand why I was reaching out to him and didn’t think I would ever need his help,” he laughed. “But he is just the sweetest, nicest man I think I’ve ever met and his creativity is boundless.”
Mr. Kippy added, “That was really flattering. All I was thinking was that I just wanted to help him.
“And I liked the song which is good. You kind of dread somebody asking you to do something like this then you hate the song.
“But I listened to it and I liked it and I then had an idea.”
Mr. Kippy said that when it first snowed in Taft, he and his family were at church but one of his daughters was performing in a concert in Corpus Christi and they had closed the Harbor Bridge and she called them and said she wasn’t sure if she was going to be able to make it home.
He took that experience of him and his wife waiting by window waiting for her to show up and swapped it out with a couple separated for the holidays and voilà, the video was born.
“I don’t think I’d given him many notes – if any at all,” Willden said. “We just let him do whatever he wanted, we let him be Kippy and because of that I think the video is so much better.”
The video features cutouts of the main characters and is “animated” by Mr. Kippy. He made all the characters and sets himself and shot it in his home in Portland then handed the footage over to Willden to edit – all over the span of just a few days. Add on top of that all the parade appearances he’s made across the county and his busy Storytime schedule and it’s amazing he was able to make the video at all.
“It was kind of like every directing experience where you think ‘Oh, this will be fun’ and then it turns out it’s not fun at all,” Mr. Kippy laughed. “It’s pretty miserable because it’s a lot of work, but then a week later you’re thinking ‘Wow, that was so much fun.’”
The video for “Midnight Sled Ride” was released last Friday and can be seen on the duo Facebook page www.facebook.com/yoshandyimmy and you can follow the band’s exploits on Twitter @YoshYimmy and Instagram at www.instagram.com/yoshandyimmy.
“I like supporting artists and things like that,” Mr. Kippy added. “I enjoy doing it. I also like supporting local musicians because I think they really have to be brave to get out there and try to do it.
“You have to go out there and take your shot.”
Yosh & Yimmy’s are currently polishing their debut full length album, recorded at Skidmore’s Sound Machine Studios, and are gearing up the marketing.
So would they like to work with Mr. Kippy again, possibly on a single for the new record?
“Definitely,” Willden said. “We’ve got a couple ideas in mind but we’ll probably give him some time to recover,” he laughed. “I’m sure he was burnt out from doing this one so fast.
“But definitely, we’re 100% interested in working with him again.
“I’m just happy to get more people to see Kippy’s creativity and talent. This is something we’re really excited to put out.”
