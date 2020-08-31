INGLESIDE ON THE BAY – Kelley Burnett was looking for a change after 20 years as a teacher at Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi.
While she said teaching was a very meaningful job and loved doing it, she just wanted to do something relaxing and fun and retired in June.
Sonja and Erv Strong were well-known throughout the area because their business, Dolphin Connection, was a good way to get out on the bay and come face-to-face with dolphins. Erv even had names for all of them, and when they would hear his boat, they’d come up and say hi.
Erv passed away a few years ago, but his impact on the dolphins he visited nearly every day remains, thanks to Burnett.
“It’s been my lifelong dream to have a beach house and Sonja was selling her house and I made an offer on her house and she accepted it,” Burnett said. “Then she just happened to ask me one day, ‘You don’t want to buy the boat that comes with house do you?’ and I said, ‘yeah I might want to buy a boat.’
“It was a lot more than just a boat,” she laughed.
Burnett said the Strongs created a lasting business that was enjoyed by people from all over the United States and she had big shoes to fill. In fact, when she was interviewed late last month she had only owned Dolphin Connection for two weeks.
She said the first thing she needed was someone to run the boat. Enter Captain Patrick Fitzgerald who has been all over the world — literally.
“It’s been excellent,” Burnett said. “We’ve seen a lot of dolphins and last time I went out with (Captain Fitzgerald), oh my gosh, we must have seen at least 30 to 40 dolphins.”
Having a chance to personally experience the one and a half tour through the bay, she definitely wasn’t exaggerating about the amount of dolphins a customer can see at any given time.
Captain Fitzgerald is also pretty knowledgable about dolphins, too, so expect to leave the tour with a ton of facts about dolphins.
“We don’t have to hunt them down either, they’re just out there,” Burnett said. “They know the boat. It’s the same boat the Erv used and they do know the boat and the sound, so that’s been kind of neat.”
Burnett said that when she bought the house and business she knew she wanted to be part of the community and showcase what it had to offer, especially to those who are traveling from all over the U.S. to take a ride with dolphins.
Pamela Humfleet was with her mother-in-law Anita Allen from Kentucky on the tour and said, “I’ve been trying to get on the Dolphin Connection ride for about four years now. The first year it was a cold snap and nobody was going out. The second time was Hurricane Harvey — and that was not fun. And then the third time I think it was way too windy and the waters were pretty choppy.
“So, I guess the fourth times is the charm and it was really cool.”
She said one of her favorite things was the banter between the Captain and Burnett which she found extremely entertaining and educational, too.
Here’s a fact the Captain divulged during the tour: Dolphins are in fact hippos closest living cousins.
Who would’ve thought?
“You want it to be entertaining and fun,” Captain Fitzgerald said. “I’m old and I have a bunch of grandpa jokes and stuff. We don’t want to go out there and have a bad time, you want to make it entertaining, it’s what you’re supposed to do, that’s what you’re paying for, not just going out to look at dolphins.
“People want to get away for a while with their kids and this is nature.”
While Burnett doesn’t make every boat ride because she’s handling the behind-the-scenes aspect of the business, she does try to make as many as she can.
“You’ll never get another experience like it,” Allen said. “And they make a great pair.”
Burnett has never been far from the sea. In her youth she volunteered with the Oceanic Society, did a couple of tours on the ship the Jennifer Marie, studied Atlantic spotted dolphins and is a certified scuba diver.
You can call Dolphin Connection at 361-776-2887 to schedule a trip and reservations are a must. Tours are held Wednesday through Sunday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
“This is a great job,” Burnett added. “I can go out and see dolphins whenever I want.
“And who wouldn’t want to make a living doing something that makes everyone happy?”
Paul Gonzales is a reporter at The News of San Patricio and can be reached at 361-364-1270, or by email at pgonzales@mysoutex.com.