Sinton– While the thought of taking care of 30 or more dogs and cats at a time may scare some away but it doesn’t for Sinton resident Ursula Harvey.
She has been fostering and rescuing animals for the past fourteen years.
While living in Corpus Christi, Harvey was rescuing dogs until one of those rescues asked her to foster a dog with mange.
Since then, different rescues have approached Harvey to foster and take care of animals that extremely sick and diseased.
“For me, it became a hobby, I really wanted to go for those (that were really sick) because it’s, the most reward you get when you see how they look later on. And that’s when I started to foster,” said Harvey.
One of Harvey’s favorite foster dog she has taken care of is Charlie, who has now been unofficially adopted by Harvey.
“Charlie was a big dog, very skinny and very bad,” said Harvey.
When Harvey’s friend rescued Charlie and delivered him to a veterinary hospital, she would go visit him every day.
“I did go and visit him and I fell in love (with him),” said Harvey. “Oh my God. He (is supposed to be a) 80 pound dog and there he lies not even 36 pounds.”
There have been many animals that have come through Harvey’s doors but Charlie will always be her favorite.
“He is my boy now,” said Harvey.
Despite cleaning houses for income, Harvey says her full time job is taking of the animals.
“It’s 10 hours at least cleaning their boxes, medicating, walking and feeding (them). That’s a full time job,” said Harvey.
She wakes up at 3:30 in the morning to start her daily routine. Taking care all of her animals comes first before she makes her way to work.
Then after work, Harvey will buy more food and needed supplies with the extra income she earns.
Working and taking care of so many animals can be so exhausting. Harvey says there are some days she wishes she could take a break.
“Sometimes there are days, I just would like to have a day off,” said Harvey. “I cannot even go for one day somewhere (else) because I don’t trust nobody with the animals.”
There also days when Harvey’s health is not great. She has had breast cancer twice and during a mastectomy surgery, was given a given a blood transfusion with hepatitis C.
“There are hard days because you get exhausted very fast (even) if you (only) do a little bit. (Those are) the hardest time(s),” said Harvey.
In addition to her health, she has had her own obstacles to get through.
One obstacle Harvey has had to overcome was losing her home to a fire five years ago.
Having an abandoned house on her property, allowed Harvey to relocate and still have time to take in animals.
“We just had to move in and start all over again,” said Harvey. “It was it was a very hard time.”
Despite these obstacles, Harvey continues to help and save animals.
“We’re here for them, you know, for the for the ones nobody wants or doesn’t have a chance, you know,” said Harvey.
While she takes in as many animals as she can, Harvey says it’s not enough.
One goal Harvey hopes to accomplish in the future is to establish a foster program in San Patricio County.
“It will help so many (animals) to stay alive,” said Harvey. “Because if the shelter is full, they start killing off the animals after a certain amount of days.”
She plans to talk to the Sinton mayor and city officials about solving this issue.
More fosters in San Patricio county could drastically help Harvey and other fosters.
If you would like more information on how to become a foster, please contact your local animal shelter or pet rescue.