The Nueces River Authority lost one of its longest, most dedicated members last week.
At the March 25 meeting, Nueces River Authority Resource Protection and Education Director Sky Lewey announced her retirement from the organization after 22 years of service.
She was presented a plaque that read “In sincere appreciation for your loyal and dedicated years of service to the Nueces River Authority – September 1, 2001-April 30, 2022.”
“You did a tremendous job for this group,” Nueces River Authority Executive Director John Byrum said. “You’re a trusted partner, a tremendous coworker and you will be missed.”
Lewey has lived her entire life on the banks of the Nueces River and has served as a formal river advocate since 2000.
Lewey joined the Nueces River Authority as its first director of resource protection and education and has since touched the lives of thousands by pioneering a number of innovative and award-winning programs including Up2U and the Riparian Landowners Network curriculum.
The Up2U Clean Rivers and Beaches campaign on the Texas Gulf Coast is a successful, homegrown social marketing campaign that advocates personal responsibility for environmental protection, especially litter prevention. The campaign has been delivered in the upper reaches of the Nueces River basin since 2004 where it has reached more than 120,000 people and has been an effective catalyst in changing littering behavior.
The campaign, which includes a radio jingle and billboards, was re-designed for delivery into the coastal market in 2009. The cornerstone of the campaign is a logo emblazoned mesh litter bag which is both a litter prevention tool and an advertising tool.
These bags are now being distributed to beach-goers, boaters, students and litter prevention advocates throughout the coast.
First Vice President Tomas Ramirez III said, “I got on board with this group in May and I’ve never seen anybody more passionate for what they do – and I’m talking about all of them.
“I’ve never seen somebody with more passion than you’ve got for what you do.”
Fighting back tears, Lewey said, “I want you to know that this job has been a huge blessing to me.
“The programs that we created together in recent years makes me really happy because they’re growing, they’re going into other states, so it’s good to have been able to do some good work that couldn’t have been done without the support of this organization.
“I’m just blessed.”
Ramirez III added, “You planted all the seeds Sky, you planted all the seeds and they’re growing.”
Lewey added, “I’m looking forward to watching it all continue.”
