Former Sinton High School volleyball player Jillian K. Williams comes home donning the ever-coveted gold medal after her U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team won the top prize during the Paralympic Games held in Tokyo this summer.
After a battle that began with winning their first match 3-0 against Rwanda, Team USA lost in its first bout against China, 0-3, which according to Williams was the first time the two teams had played each other since the Rio Games in 2016.
“We were trying to learn them and learn what they were going to bring to the table,” Williams explained. “So it made it a little more difficult. And so we were just frustrated, but it lit the fire that clearly showed in the gold medal match.”
Then the USA team rallied back against the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), winning the match 3-0, and advancing to the semifinals against Brazil, where it was also victorious, 3-0 – ensuring the team would face China once again in the gold medal match.
The final match against China on Sunday, Sept. 5, consisted of four sets, where USA won two sets, and lost the third, allowing for an all-out battle in a fourth.
Williams was pulled from the game toward the end of the fourth set as the team was up by several points, and she remembers the surreal realization settling in that they were on the verge of winning.
For Williams, being there in that moment, on the verge of winning, was the fulfillment of a journey that began when she was 10 years old, having started playing volleyball in the Odem Little Spikers program.
She went on to play volleyball, along with other sports, throughout her time as a student at Sinton High School. But it was after graduation in 2015, attending Texas Lutheran University in Seguin when she decided that volleyball was her true passion.
After playing a semester at TLU in the fall of 2015, Williams began having knee pain and was eventually diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in February 2016.
Right then, Williams saw her volleyball dreams screech to a sudden halt – until she found sitting volleyball.
“A little less than a year after my amputation, I started playing, just trying to figure it out myself, and then got in touch with the right people,” Williams continued. “And finally was asked to come to a camp.”
Then, just three months after her leg amputation, Williams was asked to join a national team.
Five years later, she had arrived – playing her heart out at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games (which were postponed to 2021 because of COVID-19).
Now, she was sitting on the sidelines about to witness history and experience one of those ‘chance of a lifetime’ moments.
For Williams, she remembered the words her team’s coach had spoken moments before the final match against China began.
“He just reminded us that we had everything that we needed to have there to help us be the best team in the world, and to be successful.”
Those words echoed throughout that final match, and as the final moments of the match ticked away, Williams recognized their sentiment.
“Then it hit me that we were about to win this game”
Nearly 7,000 miles away, friends and family were cheering her and the team on, watching the match live on television in South Texas.
As her mother and father, Janna and Trey Williams, recalled, there was this sense of overwhelming pride in the air.
“The gold medal match against China was amazing to watch, Team USA played extremely well and had very few errors – they just came out and shocked their opponents with their fire and determination,” Janna said. “Jillian was blessed with having a dream come true – having set a goal and dream of playing with the USA National Team at a Paralympic during her chemo treatment in 2016.”
Just before the final point was scored, Williams remembered looking over at her other teammates on the sidelines, feeling the remarkable “insanity” of the moment, knowing this was really about to happen.
“Then when my teammate served the final point, and it was an ace,” Williams said, “it took a second for everyone on the bench to realize that we literally just won the game because it was so mind-blowing,”
During commissioners court on Monday, Sept. 6, Pct. 2 Commissioner Gary Moore congratulated Williams on earning the gold medal, stating he was very proud of her.
San Patricio County Judge David Krebs echoed Moore’s sentiment, adding, “It’s very rewarding for a young lady from a small town like Sinton and Odem to have a gold medal.”
Williams’ mother Janna also felt similarly, stating, “Trey and I are just ecstatic about having Jillian and her USA Women’s National Sitting Volleyball home from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with the gold medal. Jillian, along with our entire family have been amazed with all of the support from South Texas and want to thank everyone for that.”
Williams, who when she’s not playing sitting volleyball, works in a clinical role at Stryker, assisting in knee and hip replacements, said that for now, she just wants to live in the moment.
“I just want to sit in the moment and be so grateful for the opportunity that I had,” Williams concluded. “I have an amazing job. I love it. And they’re also very supportive of my volleyball journey.
“And so because of that, I’m just going soak it all in.”
