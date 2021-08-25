On July 29, several Lady Pirate volleyball players were forced to do bear crawls across the hot track around the football field as punishment for missing practice. Afterwards several of the student athletes’ palms ended up severely burned, one even claiming to have nerve damage and needing plastic surgery to fix the scars left from the burns.
Lauryn Pena was one of those student athletes and wound up at the hospital with second degree burns on her palms which resulted in huge blisters.
Now the mothers of the athletes have banded together and are seeking legal action against the school district.
Shortly after the incident, MISD Superintendent Benny P. Hernández issued a statement that read, “The Mathis Independent School District has received a report of injuries suffered by some volleyball players during practice. The district takes all issues dealing with student injuries seriously. Further, the district shall cooperate with any regulatory agencies to ensure that this matter deserves the attention it deserves. The safety of the district’s students remains of upmost importance to the district personnel, and all employees will continue to follow all safety protocols developed by the district.”
He said last week that the investigation is still ongoing.
Also last week, Mathis Police Chief Scott Roush said regarding his own department’s investigation, “The case is still active, the kids are still being interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center. Once that’s complete, what we’re going to do is, we’ve already consulted with the district attorney’s office, and we’re going to turn the case over to the D.A. and let him present the case to a grand jury and see if a grand jury is willing to indict the coaches.
“But we’re going to leave that decision to the D.A.’s office.”
