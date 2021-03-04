Two weeks ago, an unprecedented winter storm tore through Texas leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power or water in freezing temperatures.
Once power and water became available, water boil notices were issued due to low pressure and residents soon found that most of their food they had in refrigerators had spoiled.
Icy conditions halted grocery store deliveries for days after the storm so shelves ran bare.
During a disaster meeting, Taft city officials began looking for ways to help their citizens. They turned to Taft Mayor Pedro Lopez who had just heard about Aransas Pass residents getting help with water from the Port of Corpus Christi and decided he’d give them a call.
He put in the call at 11 a.m. and by 5 p.m. they wanted to know where they could deliver some food. Mayor Lopez was surprised by the speedy response but had to organize a method of delivery so asked that the food come the following the morning.
“We got a call from the Port to Corpus Christi saying that the city of Taft wanted to help their residents out and asked if we could handle a huge order for 300 people,” Howard’s BBQ Catering Manager Tom Messner said.
“I said yes. Yes and amen,” he laughed.
“With everything that’s been going on with the virus, and now the weather, we have people that are displaced, people that are cold and people are hungry. Praise God that we have food, and we can help supply that need.”
The food was delivered to the First Methodist Church in Taft the following morning of Feb. 20, with residents lining up as early as 8 a.m. for the 11:30 a.m. distribution.
Lopez had contacted FMC Pastor Jim Ward to see if he could help with the distribution, and he was more than willing to lend a helping hand.
“I sent a text out to some people to try and get help and they just all responded. Boom,” Ward said. “We have more help than we need, but this is great. They just jumped in to help out and now cars are lined up and we’re going to be handing 300 plates of food.”
In total, the Port of Corpus Christi provided 1,320 meals to families, first responders and public works employees in Corpus Christi, Taft, Aransas Pass and Calallen as well as a total of 576 gallons of water to Corpus Christi and Aransas Pass. Also, with the assistance of NuStar, Associated Builders and Contractors, CC Rentals, EquipmentShare and Coastal LLC., the port was able to provide water to Driscoll Children’s Hospital not to mention they provided critical services to first responders and employees at the Ortiz Center through the extreme weather conditions.
“The Port of Corpus Christi recognizes that the winter storm was difficult for so many,” PCCA Director of Community Relations Rosaura Bailey said. “When we see our community in need we step up and step in to aid in the relief efforts because it is the right thing to do.”
Mayor Lopez added, “There’s a need here in Taft, as well as the entire surrounding areas. What’s happening right now is just a blessing for the community.
“I want to thank (Rosaura Bailey) at the Port of Corpus Christi for reacting so fast and helping the citizens of Taft because we’re all in need after this weather disaster so thank you.
“We all feel extremely blessed.”
