The Port of Corpus Christi is chugging along – literally – as it added some new locomotives to the roster.
Last week, the port welcomed Watco’s newest short line, the Texas Coastal Bend Railroad (TCBR) and unveiled two locomotives emblazoned with the Port of Corpus Christi logo at a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The locomotives are part of Watco’s five locomotive investments that will serve multiple customers at the Port of Corpus Christi. TCBR will begin providing rail service on the 63-mile line located within the Port of Corpus Christi on Aug. 3.
“We look forward to building our relationship with Port Corpus Christi and partnering with customers to create long-term value while investing in continuous infrastructure improvements,” Watco CEO Dan Smith said.
Port of Corpus Christi COO Clark Robertson added, “The Port of Corpus Christi is proud to offer world-class service and infrastructure to its existing customer base, as well as potential new customers,” “This investment from Watco significantly adds to that mission, and we look forward to working with them to better serve our customers in the years ahead.”
Watco is a leading transportation service and logistics company meeting customer needs on a day-to-day basis has enabled Watco to continually grow throughout their nearly 40-year history.
Today, Watco provides transportation, material handling and warehousing, logistics, railcar repair and design and development for customers throughout North America and Australia.
In addition to being the nation’s leading export gateway of U.S.-produced energy via the Corpus Christi Ship Channel, the Port of Corpus Christi moves an ever-expanding range of commodities through its rail system, including wind turbine components, agricultural commodities, refined fuels and military cargo.
The Port of Corpus Christi will be rail served by the TCBR along with three Class I Railroads – BNSF, UP and KCS – and the port’s own rail line, Corpus Christi Rail Terminal.
“The entire TCBR team is honored to serve the Port of Corpus Christi and its affiliates,” TCBR General Manager Darl Farris said. “We are poised to meet their current rail transportation needs and excited about growing with the Port to meet any future needs.”
•pgonzales@mysoutex.com•