For the last 75 years Brookdale Northshore Independent Living facility residents Jack and Muriel Roberson haven’t left each other’s side.
But they’ve known each other longer than that. The couple started as neighbors when they were children, growing up in the small town of Allen, Oklahoma, which at the time had a population of just 1,200.
“The question we always get asked is how did we meet,” Muriel said. “We didn’t.
“We grew up in a little town where everybody knew everybody.”
Jack added, “I lived about a block away and I would mow her yard for 50 cents. Then she would follow me around to all the places I would mow.”
As if written in the stars, the two would eventually begin dating. Jack quit school and joined the Navy and fought during World War II. He returned after his service, finished school then began working at a Sunray Refinery in the much larger city of Allen, Oklahoma.
Jack already had plans of marrying Muriel, but he hit a snag.
In Oklahoma, a girl had to be 18 and a boy had to be 21. Muriel was 18, but Jack was only 20. After fighting in a major world war, Jack had to ask his mother for permission.
“He had been in the service overseas and all kinds of stuff then came back and mama still had to tell him, ‘OK, you can get married,’” Muriel laughed.
The two had a mutual friend who was a church minister in Texas who told them whenever they were ready to get married he would be honored to do it. So off they went to get hitched.
“So we decided we would go to the preacher’s house in Athens, but we didn’t have a car,” Muriel continued. “Jack’s boss loaned him a car and I took my cousin and my best friend with me to be my bridesmaid and maid of honor.
“Jack didn’t have anybody to go with him.
“The preacher had a nice little service for us at his home. He even brought in a best man for Jack, someone he didn’t even know,” she laughed. “That’s the way we started.”
They took a weeklong honeymoon before heading back to Oklahoma. The couple would soon have two daughters. The two of them worked in a refinery in Ada, Oklahoma, but it shut down. Their boss, who had known them well, asked if anyone wanted to go to Corpus Christi they would have a job at a refinery down there.
“About seven families moved down here and went to work,” Muriel siad. “That’s how we got to Texas.”
In 1969, Jack was offered a job in Monrovia Liberia, West Africa, to help build a refinery there.
“They needed help and asked me if I would do it,” Jack said. “I said I would then one day I got a phone call and they said, ‘Jack, get ready, you Muriel and the kids are moving to Africa’. And I said OK.”
“I was in charge of the whole thing. They put me in charge and bought me a house and a car to drive around in. They treated us really well over there.”
The company also paid for their daughters to go to college so in order to be close to their family, the kids went to study in Switzerland.
While in Africa, they extended their family by welcoming Koko – a 10-pound chimpanzee.
“We’re a very interesting family,” Muriel laughed. “My youngest daughter wanted a chimpanzee and she met someone who was fixing to leave and come back to the states and had one so we took him in.
“Of course she enjoyed him while she was there but then she went back to school ... and guess who got to keep him?” Muriel asked.
“We did.
“He had to have a diaper on him all the time, too, and that was before disposable diapers,” she laughed.
Koko became a true member of the family, joining them every evening for after-dinner coffee. Their daughters took Koko on outings to the drug stores for sodas and he sometimes accompanied Jack to the refinery to visit with the employees.
After their five years were up, the Smithsonian contacted them about taking Koko since he wasn’t allowed in the U.S. and the family agreed.
Eventually the couple would retire and travel, going to Alaska twice, across Canada and hitting every state except two that they somehow missed.
“I can understand how we missed Rhode Island,” she joked, “but also one of the big ones I don’t know how we missed it.
“Evidently we just went around it.”
In 2016, the couple moved to Portland and joined the Brookdale family and will be celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary with a party on June 25 at Northshore Country Club, 801 Broadway Blvd. in Portland, from 2-5 p.m.
“How many people do you know that have been married for 75 years?” Muriel asked. “I never dreamed of anything like this. It never entered my mind to try and make 75 years. We did 50 and we thought, ‘Man, that’s great.’”
When asked about the key to a long, happy marriage she said, “I think trust is the biggest thing. You trust each other, you know each other and you just learn to get along.”
But it was Jack that had the simplest and most poignant advice.
He said no matter what, he always answers his wife with “Yes, dear.”
