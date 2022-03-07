With big things happening in Portland, the city is making sure the area is taking notice. For this reason, it recently hired Mirza Pearson as tourism marketing coordinator for the city, a position she may know a thing or two about after traveling all over the globe before calling the Coastal Bend home once again.
After graduating from Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Pearson traveled throughout the United States creating opportunities wherever she landed.
“By the time I was 24, I had my own events company and had various offices around the United States,” she said. “I quickly learned how to implement new markets and I taught myself marketing basically just by creating the event business because the one thing about the event business is that it’s always different. Every single event is different, so you have to learn how to push it to the public. It’s always a new program, a small little company that you’re building basically, and I got really, really good at it.”
She eventually found herself in Miami where she started a corporate events company and landed a spot on the Hospitality Tourism board for the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce.
“Miami’s a whole different lion and monster all rolled into one,” Pearson laughed. “You cannot compare Miami to the rest of the United States, it’s completely different.”
It was there that she found another opportunity to work with Brazilians as they prepared for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio. She was flown over to Brazil to help coordinate various events for the games the city was planning.
“And I find out quickly, Brazil is a whole other monster on its own as well,” she laughed. “So I was kind of just galavanting across the state of Brazil for about a year and I ended up just enjoying it, honestly.
“I also decided I was done having people translate for me and I wanted to be understood, so I hired somebody and really quickly learned Brazilian and Portuguese during my stay there.
“I learned the language in about 30 days.”
Once returning to the United States, she began thinking about what she wanted to do now. She said that once you’re in the events business, you’re always in the events business, but wanted something different.
That’s when yet another opportunity arose for her to head to a different country a little further than Brazil. This time it was Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. She arrived after a 20 hour plane flight only to discover shortly thereafter that it was too conservative and wasn’t a good fit for her. Luckily, Dubai wasn’t very far away.
After four months in the city of Dubai and thousands of miles from home, she still hadn’t found work and was beginning to panic.
“Then I said, ‘Wait a minute, this is what I do’ and I put my hard hat and gloves back on and I started developing companies again,” Pearson said. “Then one thing led to another and because of my event business background and with my contacts down in Brazil, the next thing you know I started bringing in companies from South America into Dubai.
“Why am I going to stop there? Let me develop them, let me implement them because they don’t understand the culture and they don’t understand the language.
“There was a gap and I saw a need.”
While in Dubai she also worked on developing an enormous mall project which ended up in the 2016 Guinness Book of World Records for creating the world’s largest floral sculpture in the shape of an Airbus A380 at Dubai’s Miracle Garden.
But after seven years in Dubai and becoming a mother, she decided she needed to come back home.
“One thing about the Coastal Bend is, being gone from the outside being gone so long, you see a different perspective, you start to see the area for its charm, its beauty and it’s a blessing not to be sitting in traffic for 45 minutes. To be able to get to your job within 10 to 15 minutes from any area in a town is amazing.”
Once again she hit the ground running – well sitting – as she started a development business from her home in order to be able to spend quality time with her child. Then COVID-19 hit and her decision to work from home became the norm.
Then came the opportunity to market Portland to tourists for the city, and Pearson saw an opportunity not to only help another flourishing city, but one that was close to home.
“It was important for me to, one, understand the community, understand why people love it here and understand why people move here, and, two, understand what’s moving and shaking in Portland before I even kind of presented it to the outside world,” Pearson added.
“You start thinking about, for example, Indian Point Park, the Old Town development coming up – it’s about to explode and be a completely different Portland.
“And that’s a great thing, not only for visitors, but for the residents as well.”
With plans to work along the city of Portland and help market the new attractions as well bring in her worldwide expertise, she has grand visions for the city which the public might begin to see sooner than later. And throughout it all she hasn’t forgotten what the heart of Portland actually is and why so many people call it home.
“We’re recreating a brand, we’re giving it a whole new life, a whole new meaning,” she said.
“But at the end of the day it has to serve our community first before it serves anybody else, that’s for sure.”
