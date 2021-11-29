When it comes to doing God’s work, no matter where around the world it happens to be, it seems as though some people always pick up the phone when He calls.
That is surely the case with this Portland couple.
Before moving to Portland, Katrina Green and her husband, Trevor, a teacher in Port Aransas, lived in South Korea for 15 months where they opened an International Christian boarding school.
“I struggled with the food and language was a bit of a barrier,” she laughed, “but we had a great time.
“We had 52 kids – my husband and I don’t have children – but we had 52 kids at the school so that was a hoot.”
Green eventually wound up in Portland and worked for Cross Point Veterinary Clinic where she handled their social media. She was also attending GracePoint Church and they asked her if she could help them out by doing the same. She eventually created a social media coordinator position, then became the volunteer and event coordinator and now handles all the outreach activities as the outreach coordinator ... and that’s where this story really begins.
“I had no interest at all in going to Kenya and five days before the due date to sign up I woke up at 5:30 in the morning and it was pressed upon me that I was supposed to go to Kenya,” Green recalled. “I said, ‘OK, God, if this is really, really what you have for me, I’m going to have some conversations.’
“I called my husband right away who was on his way to Port A and was on the ferry and I said, ‘Babe, I think I’m supposed to go to Kenya’ and he said ‘Then go.’
“I had a few other conversations and it was just green light after green light after green light, so I knew I was I was supposed to go.”
After rushing around and getting the proper vaccinations and medical screenings to travel to Kenya – along with a lot of prayer – Green found herself on an 18 hour plane trip overseas.
Another reason Green was eager to act on God’s calling was the fact that she and her husband have been sponsoring a young African woman named Doris since 2008, who was in an orphanage and is now a married mother about to graduate from college in Kenya with a degree in Christian Education.
Doris also named her youngest son, Trevor Jr., after Green’s husband.
So after the initial two week trip to Murang’a, located on the eastern side of Kenya, Green flew off to meet Doris and Trevor Jr. for the first time. Knowing that the family slept on a pallet on a dirt floor and had no running water or electricity, Green decided to do a little fundraising to buy Doris some furniture and things she needed but couldn’t afford.
“I only wanted to get about $1,500 and God provided us with almost $6,000,” Green said with a grin. “And the really cool thing about it is we actually hired local craftsmen in the town of Kambiri who actually made Doris’ bed, her kids bunk beds, a coffee table, a sofa, two love seats, some chairs and a kitchen cabinet.
“She just was blown away. Something like that just doesn’t happen, especially for someone like her.”
Green then used the leftover funds and purchased mosquito nets for the Ushindi orphanage which houses nearly 700 children. She was also able to purchase backpacks for students there as well.
“Living in an orphanage is like living in a prison because they’re kept inside to protect them,” Green explained. “But they don’t ever get to go anywhere. They don’t have family to come get them and take them anywhere. So at the time, the school ministry didn’t have a bus, but since I came back from Kenya a bus was funded and now they can take the kids to the zoo, to sporting events and cultural things out in the city.”
At the Ushindi orphanage it costs $380 for them to go to school and right now Green is looking for sponsors for 11 of them. She said education in important for those children because it helps break the poverty cycle because when the children graduate they can go to a university and get jobs and live a full life.
Now that Green is back in the states, she’s back at GracePoint Church living her normal day-to-day life.
But Kenya isn’t far from her thoughts.
“Trevor and I are headed back to Kenya – well I’m headed back, he’s going to go for his first time – in July of next year. And I actually have two friends that want to go and possibly meet who they’re sponsoring, so it’s just paying it forward and giving this opportunity to more people and helping out as much as we can.”
